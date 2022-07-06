BSE Odisha HSC matric Result 2022: 90.55% students pass Odisha Board 10th Result

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year 90.55% students have passed Odisha Board 10th result. The pass percentage was announced by school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash at the press conference. The overall pass percentage of girls is 92.37 percent and boys is 88.77 percent. 8119 students have secured A1 grade, 54889 students have secured A2 grade.

Direct link to check result here

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. Odisha Class 10 result live updates

BSE Odisha HSC Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board conducted Class 10 board examination from April 29 to May 7, 2022 in the state. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres in offline mode. BSE Odisha took all necessary precautions for COVID19 during the conduct of examination that was issued by the state and central governments.