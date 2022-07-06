Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Matric results today on bseodisha.ac.in
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Matric results today on bseodisha.ac.in

  • BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha Class 10, Matric or HSC final examination result will be announced on July 6 at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in. 
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Matric, HSC results on bseodisha.ac.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Matric, HSC results on bseodisha.ac.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 08:15 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce Class 10 or Matric or HSC final examination results today, July 6. Odisha Matric result will be declared at 1 pm, as informed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. When announced, students can login to the BSE websites to check Class 10th results. 

Official websites for BSE Odisha 10th result are: bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in. 

The board may hold a press conference to declare BSE Odisha Matric result, following which result links will be activated on the websites. 

Around 5 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric exams this year, which were held offline from April 29 to May 7. To check Odisha HSC 10th result 2022, students will have to use board exam roll number and date of birth. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 06, 2022 08:15 AM IST

    Odisha 10th result 2022: List of websites to check BSE Matric result

    When announced, Odisha Matric/HSC results can be checked at

    1. bseodisha.ac.in
    2. bseodisha.nic.in
  • Jul 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST

    BSE Matric Result 2022: Odisha Education Minister likely to announce results

    As seen in previous years, Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash may announce Class 10 results at a press conference. 

  • Jul 06, 2022 07:58 AM IST

    BSE Odisha Matric/HSC result 2022 date, time

    10th result 2022 Odisha date: July 6

    BSE Odisha result 2022 time: 1 pm

  • Jul 06, 2022 07:55 AM IST

    BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 today

    Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce Matric or Class 10 final examination results on July 6. 

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Matric results today on bseodisha.ac.in

Updated on Jul 06, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Odisha class 10th Result 2022: Odisha Matric Result releasing today 

Odisha class 10th Result 2022 will be announced today, July 6, 2022. Odisha matric result will be declared and will be available on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.
Odisha&nbsp;class 10th Result 2022:&nbsp;Odisha&nbsp;Matric Result releasing today(HT file)
Odisha class 10th Result 2022: Odisha Matric Result releasing today(HT file)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 07:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result releasing tomorrow

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced on July 6, 2022. Odisha HSC result will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm. 
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result releasing tomorrow(HT file)
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result releasing tomorrow(HT file)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be declared in last week of July: Official

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday informed that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule.
A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)
A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ANI |
Ferozpur's day of glory, shame; Nancy Rani tops, her district at bottom

  • PSEB class 10th result released today, Ferozpur district passed the examination.
PSEB class 10th result announced
PSEB class 10th result announced
Published on Jul 05, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ByHillary Victor
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022: Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur top

  • PSEB declared the class 10th result 2022. Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur topped the PSEB class 10th exam.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Punjab Board class 10th result out at pseb.ac.in
PSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Punjab Board class 10th result out at pseb.ac.in
Published on Jul 05, 2022 01:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 declared, 97.94% students pass

  • PSEB class 10th result declared today, on June 5. A total of 97.94% candidates passed the PSEB exam.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: 97.94% students pass
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: 97.94% students pass
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 12:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
 PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Class 10 board exam result declared

  • PSEB 10th Result 2022: Direct links to check marks will be available tomorrow on pseb.ac.in and punjab.indiaresults.com.
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Class 10 board exam result declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Class 10 board exam result declared (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 01:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
PSEB 10th result 2022 out, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores

  • PSEB 10th result 2022 on declared on July 5 at 12:30 pm. Here is the list of websites where students can check scores.
PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores(HT)
PSEB 10th result 2022 today, know where to check Punjab board Class 10 scores(HT)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 01:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
PSEB Punjab board Class 10th result 2022 announced on pseb.ac.in

  • PSEB 10th result 2022 has been declared on July 5 on pseb.ac.in. Check details here.
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 to be declared today at pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 to be declared today at pseb.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live: Nancy Rani, Dilpreet Kaur tops PSEB 10th 

  • PSEB Punjab 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: PSEB Class 10 result declared. Result link on pseb.ac.in will be available tomorrow, July 6.
Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live: 97.94 % pass PSEB Class 10, link tomorrow(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Punjab board 10th Result 2022 Live: 97.94 % pass PSEB Class 10, link tomorrow(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 03:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Matric result on July 6 at 1 pm

  • BSE Odisha class 10th result will be announced on July 6 at bseodisha.ac.in.
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Matric result tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Matric result tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 not today, confirms official

  • CBSE will not announce the class 10th result on Monday, June 4.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 not today, confirms official(HT file)
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 not today, confirms official(HT file)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Different ways to check Class 10th, 12th results

  • CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 expected soon. Here are different ways to download scorecards.
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Different ways to check Class 10th, 12th results(PTI Photo)
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Different ways to check Class 10th, 12th results(PTI Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board Class 10 results declared 

  • PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board Class 10 results announced on July 5 on pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board Class 10 results tomorrow(PTI)
PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab board Class 10 results tomorrow(PTI)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 01:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
