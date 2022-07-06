BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Matric results today on bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce Class 10 or Matric or HSC final examination results today, July 6. Odisha Matric result will be declared at 1 pm, as informed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. When announced, students can login to the BSE websites to check Class 10th results.

Official websites for BSE Odisha 10th result are: bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

The board may hold a press conference to declare BSE Odisha Matric result, following which result links will be activated on the websites.

Around 5 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric exams this year, which were held offline from April 29 to May 7. To check Odisha HSC 10th result 2022, students will have to use board exam roll number and date of birth.