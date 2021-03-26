Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: 78.04% students pass inter exam, check detail
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: 78.04% students pass inter exam, check detail

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Intermediate Result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Overall pass percentage is 78.04 percent.
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Bihar Board 12th result 2021.(HT )

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021. This year 13.65 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination this year out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys. The result can be checked through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The result was declared by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Bihar Govt. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Education and Anand Kishor, Chairman of Bihar Board were also present at the event.

Direct Link to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Here

This year the overall pass percentage have decreased compared to last year. The overall pass percentage is 78.04%.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 80.44 percent. A total of 12,04,834 candidates appeared in the Bihar board Class 12 examination in which 6,56,301 were male and 5,48, 533 were female. A total of 4,43, 284 students have passed with first division, while 4,69, 439 passed with second division and 56,115 students have passed with third division. The Bihar Board Inter Result was declared on March 24.

