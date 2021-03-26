IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results to be declared at 3pm
Bihar Board BSEB class 12 results 2021.
Bihar Board BSEB class 12 results 2021. (Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)
Live

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results to be declared at 3pm

  • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: After the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th exam will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 12th result on Friday, March 26, 2021, on its official website. The board had conducted the class 12th or intermediate examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at 1,473 centres spread across the state. The evaluation process for the Bihar Board class 12th answer sheets was held from March 5 to 19, 2021.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 tomorrow, Register here to get BSEB inter results

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 result

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 board arts result

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 board commerce result

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 board science result

This year, a total of 13,50,233 candidates had appeared in the BSEB class 12th board examinations, out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.

Also Read: Bihar Board class 12th Result 2021 on March 26 at 3pm

The board had released the answer key for the BSEB intermediate examinations on March 13, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the Bihar Board class 12 answer key by providing appropriate representations till March 16, 2021.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST

    How to register to get Bihar Board BSEB class 12 result 2021 after it is out

    Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

    Click on the Board Exam tab given on the top navigation bar

    Click on the Bihar Board tab on the website

    Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

    A new page will appear

    Key in the requisite details and submit

  • MAR 26, 2021 07:55 AM IST

    Bihar Board BSEB class 12 result 2021 to be declared today

    The Bihar school examination board will declare the results of class 12 or intermediate board examination on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board 12th result bihar board result bseb result
e-paper
Bihar Board BSEB class 12 results 2021. (Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)
Bihar Board BSEB class 12 results 2021. (Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results to be declared at 3pm

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: After the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th exam will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021.(Screengrab )
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 tomorrow, Register here to get BSEB inter results

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:58 PM IST
  • Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate exam can register themselves on the links given below to get their results after it is declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board 12th results 2021: In a statement issued on Thursday, BSEB said that State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results at 3pm on Friday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bihar board 12th results 2021: In a statement issued on Thursday, BSEB said that State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results at 3pm on Friday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

Bihar board 12th results 2021 date and time: BSEB inter results tomorrow at 3pm

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB intermediate Results 2021 at 3pm on Friday, March 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

School dropout creating IT awareness among Kashmiri youth

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Sheikh Asif received his primary education from the reputed 'Talent Educational Institute'. Owing to some financial reasons, he was forced to drop out of school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Bihar board intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13 at 1,443 centres across the state.(HT FILE)
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Bihar board intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13 at 1,443 centres across the state.(HT FILE)
board exams

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 link appears at onlinebseb.in, removed later

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • The link for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 or intermediate examination results 2021 appeared on onlinebseb.in on Thursday, March 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Ready to conduct board exams in Jammu in April: J-K school education chairperson

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:54 AM IST
JKBOSE has issued a set of instructions to all examination centres with regard maintaining of social distance, sanitisation of examination halls, wearing of masks and carrying of water bottles by students among other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB conducted intermediate board exam from February 1 to 13 across 1,443 centres across the state.(HT File)
BSEB conducted intermediate board exam from February 1 to 13 across 1,443 centres across the state.(HT File)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB likely to declare inter results before Holi

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The wait of more than 13.50 lakh students who appeared in the intermediated exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to end soon as the board is set to announce exam results before Holi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Manipur board class 12 examination schedule 2021: Students who have registered to appear for the CHSE class 12 board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at cohsem.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released, direct link here(Shutterstock)
Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released, direct link here(Shutterstock)
board exams

Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for practical exams released,direct link here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Gujarat Board 12th Admit Card 2021 for Science stream practical exams released. Students can download the admit card through the official site of GSEB on gsebeservice.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE Class 12 Results: Those who have appeared in JKBOSE class 12 annual examination 2020 for Leh division can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)
JKBOSE Class 12 Results: Those who have appeared in JKBOSE class 12 annual examination 2020 for Leh division can check their results on the official website at jkbose.ac.in.(jkbose.ac.in)
board exams

JKBOSE Class 12 Results for Leh division announced at jkbose.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • JKBOSE Class 12 Results: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th ) annual results for Leh division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Board Exams 2021.(HT file)
CBSE Board Exams 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students allowed to change exam centres by March 25

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • CBSE Board Exams 2021: According to the notice, students who wish to change their centres can do so by sending the request to their schools by March 25, 2021. After which schools will upload the requests to the CBSE official website by March 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file )
Representational image. (HT file )
board exams

Percentage of girls for UP Board class 10 exams witness significant rise

By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • In the past 30 years, the number of these girl students increased more than three-and-a-half-times from 3,71,083 in 1991 to 13,20,290 in 2021, say UP Board officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that board exams will be held offline amid speculations that these exams could be held online considering the rise in coronavirus cases of late.(Arun Mondhe/HT File Photo)
School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that board exams will be held offline amid speculations that these exams could be held online considering the rise in coronavirus cases of late.(Arun Mondhe/HT File Photo)
board exams

Maharashtra board 10th, 12th exams 2021 to be held offline, check key details

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) of the Maharashtra education board that commence next month, will be held through offline mode only, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 10th exams 2021 can check their answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.(BSEB)
Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 10th exams 2021 can check their answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.(BSEB)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th exam answer key 2021 released, direct link to raise objections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • The Bihar school examination board has uploaded the answer key of objective questions of all the subjects of Bihar Board 10th examination
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HSC (Class XII) and SSC (Class X) exams in Maharashtra are to start from April 23 and April 29 respectively and will go on till the last week of May.(HT file photo)
The HSC (Class XII) and SSC (Class X) exams in Maharashtra are to start from April 23 and April 29 respectively and will go on till the last week of May.(HT file photo)
board exams

Before HSC, SSC exams in Maharashtra, vaccinate students, says Latur group

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The HSC and SSC exams, scheduled from next Month, must be conducted after all students are vaccinated for Covid-19, a delegation that met Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Latur on Friday said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved