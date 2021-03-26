BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Results to be declared at 3pm
- BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: After the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th exam will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 12th result on Friday, March 26, 2021, on its official website. The board had conducted the class 12th or intermediate examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at 1,473 centres spread across the state. The evaluation process for the Bihar Board class 12th answer sheets was held from March 5 to 19, 2021.
Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination will be able to check their results online at onlinebseb.in by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.
This year, a total of 13,50,233 candidates had appeared in the BSEB class 12th board examinations, out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.
The board had released the answer key for the BSEB intermediate examinations on March 13, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the Bihar Board class 12 answer key by providing appropriate representations till March 16, 2021.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
How to register to get Bihar Board BSEB class 12 result 2021 after it is out
Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education
Click on the Board Exam tab given on the top navigation bar
Click on the Bihar Board tab on the website
Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results
A new page will appear
Key in the requisite details and submit
-
MAR 26, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Bihar Board BSEB class 12 result 2021 to be declared today
The Bihar school examination board will declare the results of class 12 or intermediate board examination on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3pm.
