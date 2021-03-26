Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter results declared, check it here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 on Friday, March 26, 2021. The BSEB Inter result can be checked through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Science, Commerce and Arts stream exam can check their result on the official sites of Bihar board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and bsebssresult.com. The direct link to check result is given here.

Direct link to check Bihar inter results

Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the result. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Education and Anand Kishor, Chairman of Bihar Board were also present at the event. Follow Bihar Board class 12 result 2021 live updates here

BSEB inter result 2021 out(BSEB)





This year 13.65 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination this year out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys. Register here to get Bihar Board results

In 2020, the Bihar Board Inter Result was declared on March 24. The result was declared for all streams- arts, commerce and arts. The overall pass percentage for the Bihar board intermediate examination was 80.44 percent. A total of 12,04,834 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 6,56,301 were male and 5,48, 533 were female.

