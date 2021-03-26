IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter results declared, check it here
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter result declared(File photo)
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter result declared(File photo)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter results declared, check it here

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2021 Declared: BSEB Class 12 Result declared and available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 on Friday, March 26, 2021. The BSEB Inter result can be checked through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Science, Commerce and Arts stream exam can check their result on the official sites of Bihar board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and bsebssresult.com. The direct link to check result is given here.

Direct link to check Bihar inter results

Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the result. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Education and Anand Kishor, Chairman of Bihar Board were also present at the event. Follow Bihar Board class 12 result 2021 live updates here

BSEB inter result 2021 out(BSEB)
BSEB inter result 2021 out(BSEB)


This year 13.65 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination this year out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys. Register here to get Bihar Board results

In 2020, the Bihar Board Inter Result was declared on March 24. The result was declared for all streams- arts, commerce and arts. The overall pass percentage for the Bihar board intermediate examination was 80.44 percent. A total of 12,04,834 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 6,56,301 were male and 5,48, 533 were female.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board 12th result bihar board result date bihar school examination board bseb bihar board bseb + 2 more

Related Stories

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021.(Screengrab )
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 today, Register here to get BSEB inter results

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate exam can register themselves on the links given below to get their results after it is declared.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar board 12th results 2021: In a statement issued on Thursday, BSEB said that State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results at 3pm on Friday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bihar board 12th results 2021: In a statement issued on Thursday, BSEB said that State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results at 3pm on Friday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

Bihar board 12th results 2021 date and time: BSEB inter results today at 3pm

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB intermediate Results 2021 at 3pm on Friday, March 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP