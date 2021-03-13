BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to raise objections

IND USA
BSEB class 12th answer key 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the answer key for the Bihar Board intermediate or class 12 exams 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board class 12th exams 2021 can check their answer key online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before March 16, 2021.

The board had conducted the BSEB class 12th exams for arts, science, and commerce streams from February 1 to 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. This year, as many as 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams.

Direct link to raise objections against BSEB class 12 answer key 2021.

How to raise objections against BSEB class 12th answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to challenge BSEB class 12th answer key 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections and pay a processing fee

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

