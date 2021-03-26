IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out; BSEB Bihar inter result direct link here
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEB .(inter.onlinebseb.in)
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEB .(inter.onlinebseb.in)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out; BSEB Bihar inter result direct link here

  • BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced the class 12th or intermediate examination results 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 12th or intermediate examination results 2021. Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEB . They will need to login on the result page of the board by using their roll number and roll code (as given on the hall ticket or admit card for the exam.

Direct link to check BSEB 12th (inter) results 2021

Bihar board class 12th or intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13, at 1,473 centres across the state. The evaluation of answer book for Bihar Board class 12th exam ended on March 19.

Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Update

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination can also check their results on the HT portal (after it is uploaded) by using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 result

A total of 13,50,233 candidates took the BSEB class 12th examinations this year, out of which, 6,46,540 are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.

Read | Bihar Board 12th Result: Register here to get results

The board had released the answer key for the objective part of the examinations on March 13 and candidates were allowed to raise objections if they wanted to.

Here are some websites to check Bihar board class 12 results 2021:

onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board bseb bihar school examination board bseb bihar board intermediate result exam result education news + 3 more

Related Stories

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021.(Screengrab )
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

Bihar Board class 12th Result 2021 on March 26 at 3pm

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: After the results are uploaded, candidates who had appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination can check their results link online by logging in using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021.(HT file)
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP