Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out

BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out

board exams
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:56 PM IST

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Time Table: As per the BSEB date sheet, exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023.

BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released detailed date sheet or time table for Matric (Class 10) final exams, 2023. As per the BSEB date sheet, exams will be held from February 14 to 22. BSEB has also published Inter or Class 12 final exam date sheet.

On the first day of exams, students will appear for the Maths paper. The exam will be held in two shifts – shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 1:45 to 5 pm.

Admit cards for BSEB 10th final exam will be published on January 8. Practicals and internal assessments will be done from January 19 to 21, 2023.

Here is the detailed BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2023 date sheet:

February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)

February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)

February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)

February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)

February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language

February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language

February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective

For visually impaired students, Music in place of Science and Home Science in place of Maths papers will be held during the same shifts.

Bihar board Matric date sheet 2023:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bseb board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP