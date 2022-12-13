Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023: BSEB 12th exam datesheet out, check here

Bihar School Examination Board have released Bihar Board Class 12 Board Exams 2023 datesheet. The BSEB 12th datesheet is available to candidates below.

The Class 12 board exams will begin from February 1, 2023 and will end on February 11, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The intermediate exam will begin with Mathematics and Hindi papers and will end with language and Philosophy paper. Also Check: BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out

The admit card for practical exams will release on December 19, 2022 and will be available till January 9, 2023. The written exam admit card will release on January 16, 2023 and the last date to download the admit card is till January 31, 2023. The practical examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state at different centres.

Candidates will get 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper on all days. The Bihar Board Exams 2023 result will be announced in March or April 2023. The compartment exams will be conducted in April or May 2023 and the admit card for the same will release in April-May 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-

Get Link..https://t.co/dq96ocNItR — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 13, 2022