BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released detailed date sheet or time table for Matric (Class 10) final exams, 2023. As per the BSEB date sheet, exams will be held from February 14 to 22. BSEB has also published Inter or Class 12 final exam date sheet.

On the first day of exams, students will appear for the Maths paper. The exam will be held in two shifts – shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 1:45 to 5 pm.

Admit cards for BSEB 10th final exam will be published on January 8. Practicals and internal assessments will be done from January 19 to 21, 2023.

Here is the detailed BSEB Bihar board Matric exam 2023 date sheet:

February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)

February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)

February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)

February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)

February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language

February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language

February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective

For visually impaired students, Music in place of Science and Home Science in place of Maths papers will be held during the same shifts.

Bihar board Matric date sheet 2023: