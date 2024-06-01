 BSEB Scrutiny registrations for 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 to begin from June 2, here’s how to apply - Hindustan Times
BSEB Scrutiny registrations for 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 to begin from June 2, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2024 07:19 PM IST

The BSEB will begin the registrations for scrutiny of the Class 10 and 12 special and compartment exam 2024 answer sheet from tomorrow, June 2. Details here.

The Bihar School Examination Board Patna (BSEB) will be commencing the applications for scrutiny of the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 special and compartment exam 2024 answer sheet from tomorrow, June 2, 2024.

BSEB Scrutiny registrations for 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 begins from June 2, Check how to apply.

Those students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the recently declared BSEB 10th, 12th special and compartmental exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets by visiting the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or intermediate.bsebscrutiny.com.

To apply, students will be required to enter details such as their roll number, roll code, and date of birth.

The deadline to apply for the scrutiny of the Class 10 and 12 answer sheet scrutiny is June 6, 2024.

The official notice issued by the Board states that students can apply to review their answer sheets for either one or all of the subjects they took in the Bihar Board matric, intermediate special, and compartmental results 2024.

For the scrutiny, students will have to pay 120 per subject.

A committee will be reviewing the answer sheets and any errors, if found, will be corrected.

The BSEB stated that the scrutiny may result in a change in marks, that is, in case if the marks get increased or decreased, then the revised marks will be accepted.

Notably, the BSEB Class 10 and 12 Special and Compartment Results 2024 were released on May 29, 2024.

Steps to apply for scrutiny:

  • Visit the official websites mentioned above.
  • On the home page, click on the scrutiny application link.
  • Enter the necessary details on the login page and click on submit.
  • Select the subjects for scrutiny.
  • Make the fee payment and complete the process.

Exam and College Guide
