KCET results 2024 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link and how to check scores
The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the results of KCET 2024 on its official website. Candidates can check scores through the direct link here.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the KCET Results 2024 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
To check their results, candidates will have to enter their application number and the first four characters of their name.
Direct link to check KCET Result 2024
It may be mentioned here that the KCET entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses was held on April 18 and 19, and the Kannada Language Test was conducted on April 20, 2024 at various exam centres across Karnataka.
Additionally, the window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was opened from April 30 to May 7.
The exam was taken by over 2.5 lakh candidates.
Meanwhile, KEA will also be releasing the cut off, rank list as well as the counselling schedule.
How to check KCET 2024 results:
- Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the KCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy for future need.
