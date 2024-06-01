KCET results 2024 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link and how to check scores

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the KCET Results 2024 on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can check their results by visiting the website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET 2024 results out on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Direct link to download results is given here.

To check their results, candidates will have to enter their application number and the first four characters of their name.

It may be mentioned here that the KCET entrance exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses was held on April 18 and 19, and the Kannada Language Test was conducted on April 20, 2024 at various exam centres across Karnataka.

Additionally, the window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key was opened from April 30 to May 7.

The exam was taken by over 2.5 lakh candidates.

Meanwhile, KEA will also be releasing the cut off, rank list as well as the counselling schedule.

How to check KCET 2024 results: