 QS World University Rankings 2024: Here are the top colleges to study in Ireland
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
QS World University Rankings 2024: Here are the top colleges to study in Ireland

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 01, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Ireland is one of the top choices for students who want to pursue their higher education dreams for various reasons.

Education forms an integral part of helping students achieve their dreams and goals. Studying abroad is also a dream for many and choosing the right college and location to realise this dream can get tedious.

The World University Rankings 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) features 8 top colleges in Ireland that are ranked on various parameters. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ireland is one of the top choices for students who want to pursue their higher education dreams for various reasons. The World University Rankings 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) features 8 top colleges in Ireland that are ranked on various parameters.

Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin and University of Galway are among the top 3 colleges in Ireland according to the QS World University Rankings 2024.

Trinity College Dublin has an overall score of 63.5, University College Dublin with a score of 48.8 and University of Galway has a score of 36. The parameters include Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Students Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability.

RankName of the University Overall Score
81Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin63.5
171
University College Dublin
48.8
289
University of Galway
36
292University College Cork35.7
426University of Limerick26.6
436Dublin City University26
801-850Maynooth Universityn/a
851-900
Technological University Dublin
n/a

For more information, visit the official website

