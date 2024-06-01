QS World University Rankings 2024: Here are the top colleges to study in Ireland
Education forms an integral part of helping students achieve their dreams and goals. Studying abroad is also a dream for many and choosing the right college and location to realise this dream can get tedious.
Ireland is one of the top choices for students who want to pursue their higher education dreams for various reasons. The World University Rankings 2024 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) features 8 top colleges in Ireland that are ranked on various parameters.
Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin and University of Galway are among the top 3 colleges in Ireland according to the QS World University Rankings 2024.
Trinity College Dublin has an overall score of 63.5, University College Dublin with a score of 48.8 and University of Galway has a score of 36. The parameters include Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, International Faculty Ratio, International Students Ratio, International Research Network, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability.
|Rank
|Name of the University
|Overall Score
|81
|Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin
|63.5
|171
University College Dublin
|48.8
|289
University of Galway
|36
|292
|University College Cork
|35.7
|426
|University of Limerick
|26.6
|436
|Dublin City University
|26
|801-850
|Maynooth University
|n/a
|851-900
Technological University Dublin
|n/a
