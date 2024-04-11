 QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: IIT Guwahati bags spot among top institutes for study of two subjects | Education - Hindustan Times
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: IIT Guwahati bags spot among top institutes for study of two subjects

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 11, 2024 05:02 PM IST

As per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, IIT Guwahati has made significant advancements in its rankings, a press release informed.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati bagged a spot among the world’s top universities for the study of two subjects - Data Science and Petroleum Engineering, in the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The ranking has been compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analytics firm, named the world’s best universities for the study of 55 academic disciplines, as informed in a press release.

According to the release, IIT Guwahati achieved laurels in Data Science, securing a global ranking of 51-70, and Petroleum Engineering, with a rank of 51-100 globally.

Besides, the Institute has also achieved commendable rankings in broad subject areas which are:

  • Engineering & Technology with the rank 210, compared to rank 222 from the last year.
  • Natural Science with the rank 343, compared to rank 379 from the last year.
  • Arts & Humanities with the rank 510-550.

Notably, the Institute has been ranked in the Arts & Humanities category for the first time for Business & Management Studies, and Agriculture & Forestry.

Additionally, four subjects have witnessed an improvement in rank this year. These include:

  • Chemistry – From rank 301-250 last year to 251-300 this year.
  • Biological Sciences - From rank 451-500 last year to 401-450 this year.
  • Environmental Studies – From rank 301-350 last year to 201-250 this year
  • Economic & Econometrics – From rank 501-530 last year to 451-500 this year.

Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Guwahati expressed happiness over the institute’s continued recognition as a global leader in education and research in multiple subjects.

He said that the latest achievement in QS WUR is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, and students which inspires the institute to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge and making meaningful contributions to society.

Sr NO.

SUBJECT/DEPARTMENT

RANK 2024

1IIT Guwahati - Engineering and Technology210
2Chemical Engineering201-250
3Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering201-250
4Electrical & Electronics Engineering201-250
5Computer Science & Information Systems251-300
6Chemistry251-300
7Physics & Astronomy301-350
8IIT Guwahati - Natural Sciences343
9Biological Sciences401-450
10Mathematics301-350
11Petroleum Engineering51-100
12Environmental Studies201-250
13Civil Engineering151-200
14.Economic & Econometrics451-500
15Data Science51-70
16.IIT Guwahati - Arts & Humanities501-550
17Business & Management Studies501-550
18Agriculture & Forestry351-400

