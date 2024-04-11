QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: IIT Guwahati bags spot among top institutes for study of two subjects

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati bagged a spot among the world’s top universities for the study of two subjects - Data Science and Petroleum Engineering, in the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject. IIT Guwahati bagged a spot among the world’s top universities for the study of two subjects, namely, Data Science and Petroleum Engineering.

The ranking has been compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analytics firm, named the world’s best universities for the study of 55 academic disciplines, as informed in a press release.

According to the release, IIT Guwahati achieved laurels in Data Science, securing a global ranking of 51-70, and Petroleum Engineering, with a rank of 51-100 globally.

Besides, the Institute has also achieved commendable rankings in broad subject areas which are:

Engineering & Technology with the rank 210, compared to rank 222 from the last year.

Natural Science with the rank 343, compared to rank 379 from the last year.

Arts & Humanities with the rank 510-550.

Notably, the Institute has been ranked in the Arts & Humanities category for the first time for Business & Management Studies, and Agriculture & Forestry.

Additionally, four subjects have witnessed an improvement in rank this year. These include:

Chemistry – From rank 301-250 last year to 251-300 this year.

Biological Sciences - From rank 451-500 last year to 401-450 this year.

Environmental Studies – From rank 301-350 last year to 201-250 this year

Economic & Econometrics – From rank 501-530 last year to 451-500 this year.

Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Guwahati expressed happiness over the institute’s continued recognition as a global leader in education and research in multiple subjects.

He said that the latest achievement in QS WUR is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the faculty, staff, and students which inspires the institute to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge and making meaningful contributions to society.

Sr NO. SUBJECT/DEPARTMENT RANK 2024 1 IIT Guwahati - Engineering and Technology 210 2 Chemical Engineering 201-250 3 Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering 201-250 4 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 201-250 5 Computer Science & Information Systems 251-300 6 Chemistry 251-300 7 Physics & Astronomy 301-350 8 IIT Guwahati - Natural Sciences 343 9 Biological Sciences 401-450 10 Mathematics 301-350 11 Petroleum Engineering 51-100 12 Environmental Studies 201-250 13 Civil Engineering 151-200 14. Economic & Econometrics 451-500 15 Data Science 51-70 16. IIT Guwahati - Arts & Humanities 501-550 17 Business & Management Studies 501-550 18 Agriculture & Forestry 351-400

