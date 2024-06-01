UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets released on official website, direct link to download and other details

Bundelkhand University has issued the Admit Cards for UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination or UP B.Ed JEE 2024 on its official website. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations can download the hall tickets by visiting the University’s website at bujhansi.ac.in. UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2024: Download hall tickets through the direct link given here.

How to download UP B.Ed JEE Hall Tickets 2024:

Go to the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the UP B.Ed JEE Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Enter login credentials and click on submit.

Check the Hall ticket displayed on the screen.

Download and print a hard copy for further use.

It may be mentioned here that after downloading the admit card, candidates are required to paste the same photograph on the hall ticket as they did on the application form, in the space provided. Additionally, they also have to print a duplicate copy of the hall ticket.

On the day of the exams, candidates must bring both copies of the admit card, one of which has to be given to the exam invigilator.

After downloading the Hall ticket, candidates must verify the following information on it:

Name

Roll Number

Exam Date

Exam Timings

Photograph

It may be mentioned here that UP B.Ed JEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024, for admission to the Bachelor of Education course.

