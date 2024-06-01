TSPSC Group 1 Services 2024 Hall Ticket out, here's the direct link to download admit card

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 services hall tickets have been released. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at tspsc.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the TSPSC Group 1 services Preliminary Examination will be conducted on June 9, 2024, from 10.30 am to 1 pm. The Examination Centre Gate will be closed by 10 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 10 am. Candidates can download the admit cards till the commencement of the examination.

Steps to download TSPSC Group 1 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

Look out for the link to download the hall ticket on the home page

Furnish the necessary information

The hall ticket appears on the screen

Save the page and take a print out of the admit card for further needs.

The Mains Examination will be conducted from October 21, 2024, onwards. The main exam will be conducted for 7 papers. This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation.

