Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
APSC CCE Mains Exams 2024: Application window closes today at 5 PM, apply through direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2024 01:44 PM IST

The APSC will be closing the registrations for APSC CCE Mains Examinations 2023 today at 5 PM. The application link will be disabled post the deadline .

The Assam Public Service Commission, APSC, will be closing the application process for the APSC CCE Mains Examinations 2023 today, June 1, 2024, at 5 PM. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exams and are yet to submit their applications for mains can do so by visiting the official website at apsc.nic.in before the deadline.

A notice issued by the commission earlier informed that the last date to make fee payments on June 3, 2024, till 5 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the APSC conducts the recruitment examinations in three stages – Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who clear the Mains examinations will proceed further to the third and final round, which is the Interview.

In other words, the Mains examination has two parts – the descriptive-type written papers and the interview (personality test).

The APSC Mains Exams will commence on July 26 and end on July 28, 2024.

The Preliminary exams were held on March 18, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released the following day, on March 19. The results of the APSC CCE Prelims exams were declared on May 9, 2024.

It may also be mentioned here that this year, the number of vacancies to be filled through APSC CCE is 235, significantly less compared to last year. The APSC CCE 2022 was for 913 vacancies.

Direct link to apply for APSC CCE Mains Examination 2023

Candidates who have qualified for the CCE Preliminary Examination need to fill out the Application Form online. To do so, follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website for the Online Application Form at apscrecruitment.in.
  • Log in to the same account used for submitting the earlier Online Application Form for Preliminary Examination.
  • After logging in, candidates must navigate to Applicant Section -> Apply Section -> Click the Apply button for CCE(Main)-2023.
  • Ensure all fields are filled in correctly. The Commission will not entertain any requests to change the entries in the online Application Form, once the final submission is made.
  • Click on the Submit button.
  • Pay the application fee using a credit/debit card or Internet banking. The fee is non-refundable. The APSC states that applications will be rejected if the fee is not paid.

