JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release JEE Advanced 2024 answer key on June 2, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 can download the answer key when released from the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The link to download the provisional answer key will activate at 10 am tomorrow. JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. The objection window will open tomorrow and will close on June 3, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

JEE Advanced 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2024 candidate portal.

JEE Advanced 2024 results will be declared on June 9, 2024 (Sunday). Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.