 JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2024 01:09 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2024 answer key will be released tomorrow, June 2, 2024. The steps to download is given here.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release JEE Advanced 2024 answer key on June 2, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 can download the answer key when released from the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The link to download the provisional answer key will activate at 10 am tomorrow.

JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download
JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. The objection window will open tomorrow and will close on June 3, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

JEE Advanced 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2024 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2024 candidate portal.

JEE Advanced 2024 results will be declared on June 9, 2024 (Sunday). Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2024 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2024 answer key releasing tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On