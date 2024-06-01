 Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Last day to apply for 4-year program, direct link inside - Hindustan Times
Calicut University UG Admission 2024: Last day to apply for 4-year program, direct link inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 01, 2024 11:05 AM IST

According to the official notification, candidates who wish to register can submit their online applications by 5 pm on June 1, 2024.

Calicut University UG Admission 2024 registration ends on June 1, 2024. Candidates who wish to join the University of Calicut for their four-year undergraduate programs and three-year undergraduate B.Voc Programmes can apply online through the official website of Calicut University Admission portal at admission.uoc.ac.in.

Those candidates who are “Eligible for Higher Studies” as per the Higher Secondary Examination or a pass in the equivalent examination are the minimum criteria for admission to undergraduate programmes, unless otherwise specified.(Hindustan Times)
Direct Link to apply

Eligibility Criteria:

Those candidates who are “Eligible for Higher Studies” as per the Higher Secondary Examination or a pass in the equivalent examination are the minimum criteria for admission to undergraduate programmes, unless otherwise specified.

Candidates need to note that those seeking admission to the undergraduate programmes irrespective of the Quota (General Merit/ Reservation/ Sports/ Persons with Disabilities/ Community/ Management/Inmates of Juvenile Justice Home/Trans-gender etc.) should compulsorily register through a Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Steps to apply for Calicut University UG Admission 2024:

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Calicut University Admission portal at admission.uoc.ac.in.
  • Click on Calicut University UG Admission 2024 for 4 years link available on the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This admission process is conducted for the four-year undergraduate Programmes and three-year undergraduate B.Voc Programmes in the affiliated Arts & Science Colleges of the University of Calicut for the academic year 2024-25 except those Under Graduate Programmes admission to which is based on entrance examinations and Programmes conducted in Autonomous Colleges.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of the University of Calicut.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
© 2024 HindustanTimes
