CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024: Exam form submission date extended for private candidates, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2023 06:22 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2024 form submission date for private candidates extended. Check notice here.

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the exam form submission date for CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024. The exam form submission date has been extended for private candidates. All the appearing candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Board after considering various representation received from candidates, the exam form submission date for Class 10, 12 private candidates have been extended till October 18, 2023 without late fees.

The window to submit 10th, 12th exam forms with late fees will open on October 19 and will close on October 25, 2023.

The form submission process was started by the Board on September 12 for private candidates. As per the official notice released on September 5, 2023, the list of candidates who can submit the forms include- students who have been declared essential repeat in the result, students who have been placed in compartment in the exam, students who have been placed in compartment in 1st chance compartment exam, failed/ essential repeat students of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects, passed out students of 2022, 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject etc.

CBSE Board Exams 2024 will be conducted in February/ March/ April 2024 for private students. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Official Notice Here

board exam cbse cbse board cbse.nic.in
