CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check CBSE results online

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE will announce Class 10, 12 results in due course of time. These results will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Students can check their marks using roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth.

CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

This year, a total of 38,83,710 students had registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams. Of them, 21,86,940 are Class 10 and 16,96,770 are Class 12 students.

Apart from websites, students will also get their results on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on CBSE results.