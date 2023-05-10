CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh board exam results today
CGBSE 12th and 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 board exam results releasing today, May 10, at 12 pm.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce CG board Class 10th and Class 12th final examination results today, May 10. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will be available on the official websites of the board at 12 pm. Students can check these results using their roll numbers.
CG board 10th, 12th results will be announced on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in.
This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh. These exams were held in the month of March. When available, the direct link to check board exam results, names of toppers and other key details will be shared here. Follow this blog for all updates.
May 10, 2023 06:39 AM IST
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Official time
The official time for CGBSE results announcement is 12 pm.
May 10, 2023 06:23 AM IST
Where to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023
These are the official websites for CGBSE results:
- results.cg.nic.in
- cgbse.nic.in.
May 10, 2023 06:09 AM IST
CGBSE to announce 10th, 12th results 2023 today
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, May 10.