Live

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live: Chhattisgarh board exam results today

board exams
Updated on May 10, 2023 06:39 AM IST

CGBSE 12th and 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 board exam results releasing today, May 10, at 12 pm. 

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 live updates
CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 live updates(PTI File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce CG board Class 10th and Class 12th final examination results today, May 10. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will be available on the official websites of the board at 12 pm. Students can check these results using their roll numbers. 

CG board 10th, 12th results will be announced on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. 

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh. These exams were held in the month of March. When available, the direct link to check board exam results, names of toppers and other key details will be shared here. Follow this blog for all updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 10, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023: Official time

    The official time for CGBSE results announcement is 12 pm. 

  • May 10, 2023 06:23 AM IST

    Where to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2023

    These are the official websites for CGBSE results: 

    1. results.cg.nic.in 
    2. cgbse.nic.in.
  • May 10, 2023 06:09 AM IST

    CGBSE to announce 10th, 12th results 2023 today

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, May 10.

Topics
cgbse board exam result chhattisgarh + 1 more

CGBSE Chhatisgarh board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 today

board exams
Published on May 10, 2023 06:38 AM IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 results today on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE Chhatisgarh board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date : Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results tomorrow

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 08:08 PM IST

CGBSE class 10th and 12th results will be announced tomorrow, May 10.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date : Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results tomorrow
ByHT Education Desk

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana SSC results today

board exams
Updated on May 10, 2023 06:33 AM IST

TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: BSE Telangana will announce SSC exam results today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TS SSC result 2023 live updates (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS SSC Results 2023 Date and Time: Telangana 10th Result releasing on May 10

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Telangana SSC Results 2023 date and time has been announced. TS Class 10th result will be declared on May 10, 2023.

Telangana SSC Results 2023 Date: TS Class 10th result releasing on May 10
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out, check 1st, 2nd year dates here

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 02:16 PM IST

TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Candidates can check the first and second year dates.

TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out, check 1st, 2nd year dates here(HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: 78.84% pass MBOSE 12th science stream

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 has been declared. .. percent students have passed MBOSE 12th exam.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: ..% students pass MBOSE 12th exam (HT/File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TSBIE Inter Results 2023:TS Inter result 2023 out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, get link

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS INter result 2023.

TSBIE announced TS Inter result 2023(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results declared

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 11:15 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 has been declared. Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results can be checked soon on the official websites.

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results declared (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal: How to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 11:01 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal will be available after result declaration. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal: How to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 released: Here's link to check Meghalaya 12th Result

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results 2023 announced. Direct link to check marks is given below.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 released, direct link to check marks(Hindustan Times/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 10:28 AM IST

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC results declared. Check it on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2023: MBOSE HSSLC result declared

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Students can check their Meghalaya board exam results on official websites: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

TSBIE to announce TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 today

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 07:09 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2023: Official websites for TS Inter results are results.cgg.gov.in and examresuts.ts.nic.in. It will also be available on hindustantimes.com.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 today(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023: Students can check their board exam resuts on mbose.in and megresults.in using their login credentials

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live: Meghalaya Class 12 results out, toppers here

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:15 PM IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya Class 12 results announced on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Sign out