Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Telangana BSE 10th results releasing tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in
Live

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Telangana BSE 10th results releasing tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 04:47 PM IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana BSE 10th will be declared on May 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release TS SSC 10th Result 2023 on May 10, 2023. The Telangana BSE 10th results tomorrow at anytime. The result for Telangana Class 10 will be available to all the appeared candidates on these websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. 

To pass the TS SSC examination, candidates will have to score 35 percent overall and in each subject. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through their roll number and date of birth. Follow the blog for latest update on TS SSC results date and time, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 09, 2023 05:02 PM IST

    Telangana TS 10th results 2023: Exam dates 

    This year the SSC board exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023.

  • May 09, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    TS 10th class result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

    Click on result link and a new page will open.

    Press Telangana SSC results 2023 link available on the page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 09, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    TS 10th result: Where to check 

    The result for Telangana Class 10 will be available to all the appeared candidates on these websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

  • May 09, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    TS 10th result 2023: Date and Time 

    TS 10th result 2023 date and time has been announced. The Telangana Class 10 results will be announced on May 10. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board result. board exam result

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Telangana BSE 10th results releasing tomorrow

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 04:47 PM IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana BSE 10th will be declared on May 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out, check 1st, 2nd year dates here

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 02:16 PM IST

TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Candidates can check the first and second year dates.

TN Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out, check 1st, 2nd year dates here(HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: 78.84% pass MBOSE 12th science stream

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023 has been declared. .. percent students have passed MBOSE 12th exam.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2023: ..% students pass MBOSE 12th exam (HT/File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TSBIE Inter Results 2023:TS Inter result 2023 out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, get link

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS INter result 2023.

TSBIE announced TS Inter result 2023(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results declared

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 11:15 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 has been declared. Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results can be checked soon on the official websites.

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results declared (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal: How to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 11:01 AM IST

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal will be available after result declaration. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

TS Inter Results 2023 on HT Portal: How to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 released: Here's link to check Meghalaya 12th Result

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 10:42 AM IST

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results 2023 announced. Direct link to check marks is given below.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 released, direct link to check marks(Hindustan Times/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 10:28 AM IST

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC results declared. Check it on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result 2023: MBOSE HSSLC result declared

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Students can check their Meghalaya board exam results on official websites: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Class 12 results declared(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

TSBIE to announce TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 today

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 07:09 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2023: Official websites for TS Inter results are results.cgg.gov.in and examresuts.ts.nic.in. It will also be available on hindustantimes.com.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 today(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in

board exams
Published on May 09, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023: Students can check their board exam resuts on mbose.in and megresults.in using their login credentials

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results today on megresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live: Meghalaya Class 12 results out, toppers here

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 12:15 PM IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya Class 12 results announced on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Live: Direct link to check 1st, 2nd year scores

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 11:55 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results announced on results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and HT portal.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live: Direct link to check 1st, 2nd year results (ANI photo)
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Steps to check CBSE results

board exams
Updated on May 09, 2023 04:05 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE class 10th and 12th board results will be announced on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023 live updates (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS Inter Results 2023 Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result releasing on May 9

board exams
Published on May 08, 2023 12:28 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2023 Date has been released. TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result will be released on May 9, 2023.

TS Inter Results 2023 Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result releasing on May 9
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out