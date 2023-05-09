TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Telangana BSE 10th results releasing tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release TS SSC 10th Result 2023 on May 10, 2023. The Telangana BSE 10th results tomorrow at anytime. The result for Telangana Class 10 will be available to all the appeared candidates on these websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

To pass the TS SSC examination, candidates will have to score 35 percent overall and in each subject. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through their roll number and date of birth. Follow the blog for latest update on TS SSC results date and time, direct link, pass percentage and other details.