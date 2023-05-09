TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Telangana BSE 10th results releasing tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana BSE 10th will be declared on May 10, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will release TS SSC 10th Result 2023 on May 10, 2023. The Telangana BSE 10th results tomorrow at anytime. The result for Telangana Class 10 will be available to all the appeared candidates on these websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
The Telangana Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.
To pass the TS SSC examination, candidates will have to score 35 percent overall and in each subject. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through their roll number and date of birth. Follow the blog for latest update on TS SSC results date and time, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 09, 2023 05:02 PM IST
Telangana TS 10th results 2023: Exam dates
This year the SSC board exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023.
-
May 09, 2023 04:57 PM IST
TS 10th class result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.
Click on result link and a new page will open.
Press Telangana SSC results 2023 link available on the page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
May 09, 2023 04:52 PM IST
TS 10th result: Where to check
The result for Telangana Class 10 will be available to all the appeared candidates on these websites- bse.telangana.gov.in and on bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
-
May 09, 2023 04:47 PM IST
TS 10th result 2023: Date and Time
TS 10th result 2023 date and time has been announced. The Telangana Class 10 results will be announced on May 10.