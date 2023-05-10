TS SSC Result 2023: Telangana Board of Secondary Education is going to announce Class 10 or SSC final exam results today, May 10. Students can check TS SSC results on bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in once it is declared. TS SSC result 2023 live updates. Telangana TS SSC results 2023 today(HT file)

This year, TS SSC final exams were held from April 3 to 13 at exam centres across the state. Around 5 lakh students took the exam and are waiting for results.

To check Telangana SSC results online, students have to use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials.

Follow the steps given below to check TS SSC result online.

Go to the official website of the board. Now, find and open the SSC final exam result link. Login with the asked credentials. Submit and chek your board exam result.

The minimum passing marks in Telangana SSC exam is 35 per cent. A student need to score 35 per cent marks in each subject and overall in order to qualify.