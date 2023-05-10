Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC result 2023 on HT portal today, direct link

TS SSC result 2023 on HT portal today, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 10, 2023 09:22 AM IST

TS SSC Result 2023 on Hindustan Times: Students can now register by clicking on the link given below.

TS SSC result 2023 will be announced today, May 10. These results will be available on the official website of BSE Telangana – bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their SSC results on Hindustan Times. TS SSC result 2023 live updates.

Students can now register by clicking on the link given below. When results are available, an update will be shared with them. The same link can be used after the official announcement of results to check marks online.

How to check TS SSC result 2023 on HT Portal

  1. Go to the link given above.
  2. Enter the asked information and submit. Register if you are visiting the portal before announcement of results.
  3. Check your results.

Around 5 lakh students appeared in TS SSC final exam this year.

To pass the Class 10 final exam, 35 per cent marks in each subject and an overall percentage of 35 are required.

telangana board exam result
