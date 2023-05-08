Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check CBSE results online
CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE will announce Class 10, 12 results in due course of time. These results will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and digilocker.gov.in. Students can check their marks using roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth. 

CBSE is expected to announce both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day. 

This year, a total of 38,83,710 students had registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams. Of them, 21,86,940 are Class 10 and 16,96,770 are Class 12 students. 

Apart from websites, students will also get their results on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on CBSE results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 08, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    When is CBSE Class 10th, 12th result?

    As of now, there is no confirmation regarding CBSE results date. It is expected soon on results.cbse.nic.in. 

  • May 08, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results expected on same day

    Like last year, CBSE is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results on the same day. Date and time will be shared with students ahead of results.

  • May 08, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    What are the login credentials required to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

    1. School number
    2. Roll number
    3. Admit card ID
    4. Date of birth. 
  • May 08, 2023 01:46 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2023: How to check marks online

    1. Go to results.cbse.nic.in.
    2. Now, go to Secondary or Senior Secondary final exam result, as required.
    3. Enter your credentials and login. 
    4. Check CBSE board exam result.
  • May 08, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    Where to check CBSE results 2023

    1. results.cbse.nic.in
    2. cbseresults.nic.in
    3. digilocker.gov.in
    4. DigiLocker and UMANG apps.
    5. SMS, IVRS (details will be shared on result day).
