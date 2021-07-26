CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10th result soon at cbseresults.nic.in. Though, the board is yet to confirm the result date and time, it is confirmed that it will release the result by July 31. The Board had closed the mark moderation portal for class 12 students on July 25.

This year, .CBSE class 10 students will receive their result without appearing for exam. Exams, slated to begin on May 4, could not be held in the country due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Class 10 students, both regular and private, will receive their results which has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.

CBSE 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.