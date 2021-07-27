Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in soon
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in soon

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the class 12 result soon at cbseresults.nic.in. The board is yet to confirm about the CBSE 12th result date and time. However, as per the Supreme Court order it is likely that the result will be released by July 31.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the class 12 result soon at cbseresults.nic.in. The board is yet to confirm about the CBSE 12th result date and time. However, as per the Supreme Court order it is likely that the result will be released by July 31.

CBSE would host the class 12 result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently. It is difficult to handle such big volume of students on a single digital platform. Usually, close to 15 lakh students enroll for CBSE class 12 board exams every year.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way. Since board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the board has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

The CBSE 10th result is also expected. The Board has not confirmed the date and time of 10th result also.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST

    How to check CBSE 12th result 2021

    How to check CBSE 12th result 2021: Know the steps to check result

    Students can check on the following platforms:

    Websites, cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

    DigiLocker

    UMANG

    SMS

  • JUL 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST

    CBSE 12th result 2021 soon: Syllabus for class 9-12 released

    The CBSE has released the revised syllabus for the next academic session. The Board has asked students and teachers to follow the revised syllabus properly. The term end exams will be held on the basis of the syllabus.

    Click here for CBSE syllabus

  • JUL 27, 2021 01:03 PM IST

    CBSE 12th students should note NEET registration ends on August 6

    The NEET exam is scheduled on September 12 and the registration will end on August 6. Students who are keen on pursuing a career in medicine can apply for NEET 2021 at ntaneet.nic.in.

  • JUL 27, 2021 12:53 PM IST

    CBSE 12th result: Here's a list of official websites where students can check result

    The Central Board of Secondary Education or the CBSE hosts its results, of both board exams and UGC NET, with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

    The official websites of CBSE where students can access the class 12th results are www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in

  • JUL 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST

    CBSE 12th result list of apps where one can check result

    CBSE class 12 result will be available on various other platforms other than the official website. The 12th result will be available on UMANG, Digiresults, SMS organiser apps. Students can download these apps from Google Playstore and check their result.

  • JUL 27, 2021 12:49 PM IST

    CBSE 12th result date, time not yet confirmed, result expected soon

    The CBSE 12th result date and time have not yet been confirmed. However, as per the Supreme Court order it is likely that the result will be released by July 31.

    The CBSE class 12 result will be available on cbseresults.nic.in as and when it is released.

