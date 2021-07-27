CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the class 12 result soon at cbseresults.nic.in. The board is yet to confirm about the CBSE 12th result date and time. However, as per the Supreme Court order it is likely that the result will be released by July 31.

CBSE would host the class 12 result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently. It is difficult to handle such big volume of students on a single digital platform. Usually, close to 15 lakh students enroll for CBSE class 12 board exams every year.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way. Since board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the board has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

The CBSE 10th result is also expected. The Board has not confirmed the date and time of 10th result also.