CBSE, UP Board, other results soon: Know about DigiLocker, how to open account

  • Many state boards would make class 10, 12 exam result documents available on DigiLocker.
hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:31 PM IST

Many state boards, also CBSE and CISCE, would make class 10, 12 exam result documents available on DigiLocker. The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

"The issued documents in DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents as per Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017 vide G.S.R. 711(E)," the government says.

Students can have direct access to important documents like marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account.

DigiLocker: Know to create an account

Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter your name as per Aadhaar card

Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Specify your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details

Set a username

After the DigiLocker account is created, click on browse documents and enter your board roll number to get access to your board exam documents.


