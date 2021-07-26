CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result at cbseresults.nic.in soon
- CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result will be released at cbseresults.nic.in soon. The CBSE result will be given to class 10 students this week.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10th result soon at cbseresults.nic.in. Though, the board is yet to confirm the result date and time, it is confirmed that it will release the result by July 31. The Board had closed the mark moderation portal for class 12 students on July 25.
This year, .CBSE class 10 students will receive their result without appearing for exam. Exams, slated to begin on May 4, could not be held in the country due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.
Class 10 students, both regular and private, will receive their results which has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.
CBSE 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:57 PM IST
When will 10th result 2021 come, students ask CBSE
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
CBSE 10th private students to get their result on the basis of alternative assessment policy
As per the latest communique, the CBSE will hold board exams only for Class 12 private students.
It is inferred that the result of class 10 private students will be made as per the alternative assessment policy for regular students.
For class 12 private students, the board has said it doesn't have the record of these students and hence it needs to hold exams for them to award them marks.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:47 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check result online
• Visit the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.
• Click on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:47 PM IST
CBSE 10th result: The last time merit list was released was in 2019
In 2019, when CBSE released its Class 10 board exam results it was seen that a total of 97 students, the highest so far, have clinched top 3 spots.
This was the last time CBSE merit list was released.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:35 PM IST
CBSE 10th result: Know how marks will be calculated
The CBSE will assess class 10th students based on a special marking scheme in which results will be tabulated based on the performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by schools.
The Class 10 board exams were cancelled on April 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:32 PM IST
What's next after CBSE 10th result is declared?
Students can take admission in class 11. In many schools class 11 has already begun. However, those interested to pursue class 11 in colleges have to wait till the result is out.
Details on admission process in colleges will begin after the CBSE 10th result is declared.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:30 PM IST
CBSE class 10th result topper will not be announced this year
Since the exam results have been prepared in a different way which is not traditional to CBSE board exam pattern, the merit list will not be released this year.
This is the second year in a row, the CBSE has not released board exam merit list.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:28 PM IST
CBSE 10th result documents on DigiLocker
The CBSE results 2021 for both class 10 and 12 will be available in DigiLocker. Students can have direct access to important documents like marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Schools asked not to bunch in 95% plus marks in CBSE 10th result
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, since exams could not be held this year schools have been asked to evaluate students on the basis of their past performance and award them marks.
As a warning, schools have been asked by CBSE to not bunch in 95% plus marks. Schools have also been asked to maintain their performance in line with past performances.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:09 PM IST
CBSE 10th result to be declared today? No official confirmation yet
The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released this week. However, neither the board nor its officials have confirmed anything on the result date.
-
JUL 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
CBSE 10th result date is not confirmed
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the class 10th result date and time. Though the deadline for result declaration, set as per a Supreme Court order, is July 31, it is highly anticipated that the board will release the class 10th result this week.
-
JUL 26, 2021 11:56 AM IST
CBSE 10th roll number is a must to check result
CBSE 10th roll number is required to check class 10 result. Students can find the roll number from the class 10 admit card or from board's registration details.
In order to check result smoothly, students should keep their roll number in hand.
-
JUL 26, 2021 11:55 AM IST
CBSE 10th result 2021: What we know so far
CBSE 10th result will be released this week. The Board will host the result on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, along with many other digital platforms in order to make it convenient for over 18 lakh students to check result.
