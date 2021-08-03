CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE result soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates: The CBSE class 10 result will be declared today. The CBSE 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.

The Board had released the roll numbers of CBSE class 10th exam last week.

This year, CBSE class 10 students will receive their result without appearing for exam. Exams, slated to begin on May 4, could not be held in the country due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE Class 10 students, both regular and private, will receive their results which has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.

In 2020, the result of which was prepared partially on the basis of board exam and partially following an alternative assessment policy, 91.46% students had passed class 12 exam.