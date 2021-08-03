CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE result soon at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The CBSE class 10 result will be released today at 12 noon. Students can check the CBSE 10th result at cbseresults.nic.in soon using their roll number.
CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates: The CBSE class 10 result will be declared today. The CBSE 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.
The Board had released the roll numbers of CBSE class 10th exam last week.
This year, CBSE class 10 students will receive their result without appearing for exam. Exams, slated to begin on May 4, could not be held in the country due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBSE Class 10 students, both regular and private, will receive their results which has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.
In 2020, the result of which was prepared partially on the basis of board exam and partially following an alternative assessment policy, 91.46% students had passed class 12 exam.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:58 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 out
CBSE class 10 result has been declared
https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th21.htm
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:56 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 direct link
CBSE 10th result will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students can check result related updates on cbse.gov.in.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:44 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Students to receive representational marksheet today
CBSE class 10 result 2021 marksheet that will be issued to students online will be representational in nature.
Original marksheet will be issued to students later on.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:42 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Important points for students
Students should not panic if the CBSE 10th result 2021 website does not load properly. Instead, these students should wait for a while and retry later.
CBSE results should be checked using roll numbers only.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:38 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: List of verified social media accounts students should know
Given below are the list of verified social media accounts to track CBSE result
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:37 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 soon at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE class 10 result will be declared soon at cbseresults.nic.in. The result will be available on the official websites only and students can check it using their roll number and school code.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:30 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Students heave a sigh of relief
CBSE class 10 result will be released today. Class 10 students will be receiving the first board result today. This year results have been prepared in a different way.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:26 AM
CBSE class 10 roll number finder
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:21 AM
CBSE 10th result date tweet gathers over 10k likes in less than one hour
The CBSE's class 10 result date tweet has garnered over 10k likes in less than one hour.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:14 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 DigiLocker details
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:13 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Dip in scores above 90%, 95% in CBSE class 10 result last year
Last year in CBSE 10th result 184,358 and 41,804 students from across the country had scored above 90% and 95% respectively, fewer than 2019 when 225,143 and 57,256 students scored in the same range.
This year, the CBSE has asked schools to not bunch in 95% plus scores.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:13 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: 91.46% had passed last year
Last year, 91.46% of the total students had qualified the CBSE class 10 exam. Last year also the exams could not be completed due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:12 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how to check
CBSE 10th result can be checked only by using the roll number. Since class 10 students didn't appear for board exam this year, their admit cards have not been issued. The board exam admit cards have the roll number details. To make it easier for such students, the CBSE has already opened a roll number finder link where students can download their roll number and use it to check their board exam result.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:12 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Know where to check
CBSE hosts the board results on multiple platforms along with the website. Students can either check the result on the website or else download mobile applications like UMANG, SMS Organiser, DigiResults.
CBSE result documents will be available in DigiLocker. Students are suggested to create an account in it.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:07 AM
CBSE 10th result can also be checked on UMANG app
Students can check the CBSE 10th results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, IOS and Windows based Smart Phones.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:06 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 to be declared online
The CBSE class 10 result 2021 will be declared online at cbseresults.nic.in today at 12 noon. Students can check the result either on website or on mobile phones.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:04 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 in less than an hour
CBSE 10th result 2021 will be declared at 12 noon today. With less than an hour remained for the board to release the result, students should keep their roll number in hand.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:59 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Know from where to get original marksheet
The CBSE 10th result 2021 documents like marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate will be issued by the respective schools. Students have to contact their school heads for updates regarding this.
Students can also download the soft copies of the document from DigiLocker.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:58 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 link: What if the website doesn't work?
The CBSE 10th result website may stop working after the result is out. This is because the website is unable to process the lakhs of requests and multiple logins which almost happen at the same time immediately after the result is announced.
In such cases, students are suggested to opt for alternative ways to check marks.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:57 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: List of mobile apps where one can check result
CBSE will release the class 10 result on UMANG, Digiresults, SMS organiser apps. Students can download these apps from Google Playstore and check their result.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:54 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 today: 99.37% have passed class 12
The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released today at 12 noon. The class 12 result was announced on July 30. 99.37%, the highest so far, pass percentage has been recorded so far.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:52 AM
COVID-19: CBSE 10th result 2021 should be checked on mobile phones only
To ensure the safety of students from COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges have remained closed since March 2020.
This year, schools may not release the result on their notice board. Students should check the result on their mobile phones instead of going to cyber cafes or other places.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:50 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 pass certificate is a date of birth proof
Class 10 pass certificates is a proof of date of birth. Students who receive their CBSE class 10 pass certificate should keep it safely. Immediately after receiving the pass certificate, the students should check the entries made. Errors, if any, should be reported to the Board and it should be rectified immediately.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:50 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 will not be declared for these schools
The CBSE had informed schools that those which do not upload the final marks of students will release the results later.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:48 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 date announced: How to check result online
• Visit the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.
• Click on CBSE Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:47 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Know how marks will be calculated
The CBSE 10th result marks will be based on a special marking scheme in which results will be tabulated based on the performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by schools.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:46 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: No topper this year
Since the exam results have been prepared in a different way under special circumstances which is not traditional to CBSE board exam pattern, the merit list will not be released this year.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:45 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Download documents from DigiLocker
The CBSE 10th results 2021 will be available in DigiLocker. Students can have direct access to important documents like marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and skill certificates by logging in to the DigiLocker account.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:44 AM
CBSE 10th result to be declared today
The CBSE 10th result 2021 will be released today.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, since exams could not be held this year schools have been asked to evaluate students on the basis of their past performance and award them marks.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:43 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021: Download roll number
In order to check result smoothly, students should keep their roll number in hand.
CBSE 10th roll number is required to check class 10 result. Students can find the roll number from the class 10 admit card or from board's registration details.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:42 AM
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:42 AM
CBSE 10th result 2021 today
CBSE 10th result will be declared today at 12 noon.