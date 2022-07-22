CBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: CBSE Term 2 10th results out, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022 on July 20, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the CBSE Term 2 results on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 Result Live Updates

The CBSE Class 10 result can also be checked on other websites including digilocker.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on result section and a new website will open.

Click on Class 10 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Class 10 term 2 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

