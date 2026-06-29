CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Where, how to check Class 10 results when out?
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Class 10 board results will be available to candidates on the official websites after announcement. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link and more.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th Result 2026 soon. When released, all the candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 second examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at cbseresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Board will also activate the result link on other official websites which includes cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.
The CBSE Class 10 second board examination was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.
The Board announced the first exam results on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:29:07 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Why is exam held twice?
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:25:11 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: First board result details
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board announced the first exam results on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:19:04 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Exam papers
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:16:33 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Exam held in single shift
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:10:24 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Exam dates
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The CBSE Class 10 second board examination was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:07:02 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Alternative methods to check results
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 10:03:03 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Official websites to check result link
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board will also activate the result link on other official websites which includes cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 09:59:28 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: When released, all the candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 second examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at cbseresults.nic.in.
- Mon, 29 Jun 2026 09:54:14 am
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The date and time of announcement of the results has not been shared yet.