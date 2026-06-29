CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: Where, how to check Class 10 results when out?

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th Result 2026 soon. When released, all the candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 second examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE results at cbseresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The Board will also activate the result link on other official websites which includes cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.

The CBSE Class 10 second board examination was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.

The Board announced the first exam results on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.

The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.