Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th results 2022: List of websites to check class 10 board results
board exams

CBSE 10th results 2022: List of websites to check class 10 board results

CBSE class 10 results 2022 is expected to release soon.
CBSE 10th results 2022: List of websites to do class 10 board results(HT File)
Updated on Jul 03, 2022 04:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th term 2 board exam results will be out in due course of time. Candidates can check their result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, once the result is out. For updates follow CBSE result live blog.

The CBSE class 10th examination was held from April 26 and concluded on May 24. This year over 35 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students appeared for CBSE class 10th and 12th exams.

CBSE 10th results 2022: Websites to check

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE class 10th result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG app, Digilocker and also via SMS.

CBSE class 10th result: Know how to check

Visit official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result class 10th result link

Key in your log in details

View result and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exam result result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP