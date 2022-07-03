CBSE 10th results 2022: List of websites to check class 10 board results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th term 2 board exam results will be out in due course of time. Candidates can check their result on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, once the result is out. For updates follow CBSE result live blog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBSE class 10th examination was held from April 26 and concluded on May 24. This year over 35 lakh Class 10 and Class 12 students appeared for CBSE class 10th and 12th exams.

CBSE 10th results 2022: Websites to check

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE class 10th result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG app, Digilocker and also via SMS.

CBSE class 10th result: Know how to check

Visit official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result class 10th result link

Key in your log in details

View result and take a printout for future reference.