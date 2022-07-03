CBSE Results 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th results awaited at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board examination results in due course of time. As per some reports, CBSE term 2 results will be announced in June, but an official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited. When released, students can check CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and other websites.

CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15.

The board will announce result date and time on its official social media pages. To check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, students have to login with their board exam roll numbers and school codes. Follow this blog for latest information on CBSE term 2 Class 10, Class 12 result date and time, and other details.