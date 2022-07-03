CBSE Results 2022 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th results awaited at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE Results 2022 LIVE: CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 expected soon on cbseresults.nic.in. Follow Class 10, Class 12 results live updates.
CBSE Results 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 board examination results in due course of time. As per some reports, CBSE term 2 results will be announced in June, but an official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited. When released, students can check CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and other websites.
CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 to May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15.
The board will announce result date and time on its official social media pages. To check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, students have to login with their board exam roll numbers and school codes. Follow this blog for latest information on CBSE term 2 Class 10, Class 12 result date and time, and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 03, 2022 08:18 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th term 2 results
Students must use their roll numbers and registration numbers on the official website of the CBSE and CBSE Results in order to download the CBSE term 2 results.
Jul 03, 2022 07:49 PM IST
CBSE class 10th term 2 result: Mobile apps to check result
The CBSE class 10th result will be available on UMANG app and Digilocker.
Jul 03, 2022 07:15 PM IST
CBSE class 10th term 2 examination: 12,21,195 male candidates registered for exam
This year a total of 12,21,195 male candidates has registered for Class 10 examination this year.
Jul 03, 2022 07:13 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022: Websites to check
The official websites to check results are - cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Jul 03, 2022 07:13 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th and 12th term 2 result
CBSE class 10th and 12th result will be available on mobile applications and also via SMS.
Jul 03, 2022 07:09 PM IST
CBSE term 2 class 10th examination
This year a total 8,94,993 female candidates have registered to for CBSE Class 10 exams this year.
Jul 03, 2022 07:07 PM IST
CBSE term 2 examination result: Total candidates
CBSE class 10th result: 21,16,209 total candidates
CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates
Jul 03, 2022 06:13 PM IST
CBSE term 2 class 10th and 12th result
The term 2 result CBSE result is yet to be announced. Once the CBSE term 2 Class 10th and 12th results will be declared, students can check and download them from the cbse.gov.in website.
Jul 03, 2022 06:01 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th term examination
CBSE class 10th and 12th students suffering from the COVID were provide separate room to give CBSE board examinations.
Jul 03, 2022 05:23 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 exam dates
CBSE class 10th term 2 exam: April 26 to May 24
CBSE class 12th term 2 exam: April 26 to June 15
Jul 03, 2022 05:19 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 exam result awaited
CBSE will conduct the Class 10 examination in 75 subjects and in Class 12 exams in 114 subjects.
Jul 03, 2022 04:51 PM IST
CBSE class 12th examination 2022: Class 12 exam lasted for 51 days
The CBSE class 12th examination was conducted for 51 days and the exam concluded on June 15.
Jul 03, 2022 04:47 PM IST
CBSE class 10th examination 2022: Last year 99.04% candidates passed the exam
In 2021, CBSE declared Class 10 board exam result on August 3, 2021. Last year, overall pass percentage was 99.04 percent.
Jul 03, 2022 04:44 PM IST
CBSE class 10th examination 2022: Class 10 exam conducted for 29 days
CBSE class 10th examination was held for 29 days and concluded on May 24.
Jul 03, 2022 04:27 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: How to download result via Digilocker
Visit the digilocker.gov.in website.
Key in your registered mobile number on login page.
Click on CBSE Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker.
Select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet” or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet”.
Enter year, name, and roll number.
CBSE term 1 mark sheet will be shown.
Download the marks sheet
Jul 03, 2022 04:24 PM IST
CBSE term 2 result 2022: Websites to check
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
Jul 03, 2022 04:23 PM IST
CBSE term 2 examination 2022
The academic year 2021–2022 is divided into two terms, with around 50% of the curriculum covered in each term.
Jul 03, 2022 04:20 PM IST
CBSE class 10th result 2022: 2116209 total candidates appeared for the exam
Total number of Candidates: 2116209
Total number of female candidates: 894993
Total number of male candidates: 1221195
Jul 03, 2022 04:04 PM IST
CBSE class 10th and 12th result: Class 10th and 12th exam begun on April 26
CBSE Class 10 and Class 12examination begun on April 26. For class 10th the examination ended on May 24 and class 12th examination ended on June 15.
Jul 03, 2022 04:00 PM IST
CBSE term 2 result 2022: How to check
Go to cbseresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, links for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results will be displayed.
Select your class.
Submit your login details.
View result and take a printout of the page.
Jul 03, 2022 03:57 PM IST
CBSE CBSE class 10th result: Over 35 lakh students appeared for the exam
A total of 14,54,370 students in Class 12 and 21,16,209 in Class 10 taking the CBSE term 2 exams.
Jul 03, 2022 03:37 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 results: Minimum marks to pass board exam
To pass CBSE board exam, a student needs to secure at least 33% marks in theory and practical exams separately.
Jul 03, 2022 03:14 PM IST
CBSE term 2 Class 10 result 2022: Only 1 exam 2023 onwards
Starting from the 2022-23 batch, the CBSE has decided to go back to the one board exam a year system. Thus, this batch will become the first and probably the last batch to take board exams split into 2 terms.
Jul 03, 2022 02:58 PM IST
CBSE term 2 results 2022: Class 10, 12 results on difference dates?
Usually, CBSE announces Class 10 and Class 12 results on different dates. More details on this year's result dates are awaited.
Jul 03, 2022 02:43 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 result: Final result along with term 2 results
CBSE will release final results, mentioning scores secured by students in both term 1 and term 2 exams along with term 2 results.
Jul 03, 2022 02:32 PM IST
CBSE term 2 Class 10, Class 12 results 2022: How to check scores
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in
- On the homepge, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term 2 result 2022 link
- Login with roll number, school code, date of birth
- View marks sheet and take a printout for future use.
Jul 03, 2022 02:21 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 term 2 result 2022: Login credentials required
Students can check CBSE term 2 results on cbseresults.nic.in using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
Jul 03, 2022 02:07 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 result 2022: Where to check term 2 results
CBSE term 2 Class 10, Class 12 results can be checked on
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- results.gov.in
Jul 03, 2022 01:58 PM IST
CBSE Term 2 result 2022 date and time
As per several media reports, CBSE will announce Class 10 term 2 results this week. However, the board is yet to confirm result date and time.
Jul 03, 2022 01:57 PM IST
CBSE results 2022 awaited
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10, Class 12 term 2 and final results soon.
