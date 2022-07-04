Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results tomorrow at pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

  • PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Punjab board will announce the class 10th result on Tuesday, June 5.
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Board 10th result on July 5
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Board 10th result on July 5
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, July 5. Class 10 results for the Punjab board will be released around 12:30pm. Once the PSEB class 10th  result is out, it will be available on pseb.ac.in.

 

Punjab Board conducted Class 10 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. 

 

PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:25 PM IST

    Punjab Board Result 2022 tomorrow at 12: 30 pm

    The PSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from April 29 to May 19, 20. PSEB class 10th examination result will be announced  tomorrow, June 5.

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:19 PM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result

    Last year PSEB result has been announced on the basis of internal assessment because of the COVID19 pandemic.

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:15 PM IST

    PSEB Board 10th Result 2022

    Candidates are advised to keep their log in credentials ready at the time of result to check result.

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:11 PM IST

    Punjab Board Result 2022 Class 10:  Check result through log credentials

    Students must log in with their board exam roll numbers to view PSEB 10th result scores.

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result: Websites to check

    www.pseb.ac.in 

     www.indiaresults.com

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:07 PM IST

    PSEB class 10th result 2022: How to check PSEB 10th result 2022

    Go to pseb.ac.in

    Click on the results tab

    Select your class

    Enter board exam roll number and/or other details

    Submit and view your Class 10 result

    Take a printout of the page for future reference.

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:04 PM IST

    PSEB Class 10th result 2022 releasing tomorrow

    Last year, Punjab School Education Board, PSEB declared the PSEB 10th Result 2021 on May 17, 2021.

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 Punjab Board

    Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce Class 10 board examination results on July 5, around 12:30 pm.

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:49 PM IST

    10th Result 2022: Class 12th exam result announced on June 28

    PSEB declared class 12 board exam result on June 28. A total of 3,01,700 appeared for their class 12 exams of which 2,92,530 passed.

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:29 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 10 Result: Last year exam was cancelled

    In 2021, the PSEB class 10th examination was cancelled due to COVID19 and the result was based on the internal assessment.

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:27 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result Term 2

    The PSEB class 10th term II exams began on April 29  and concluded on May 19.

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:25 PM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Last year results

    Total Students appeared for the PSEB class 10th exam: 3,21,384 students, Overall students passed the PSEB class 10th result: 3,21,163

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    Punjab Board Result Class 10 result 

    PSEB class 10th examination date: April 29 to May 19

     

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:13 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result Term 2: Minimum passing marks

    To pass the Class 10 Board test, students must achieve 33 percent in each subject as well as the overall grade.

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:05 PM IST

    10th Result 2022 Term 2

    In 2021, PSEB had cancelled the board exams due to surge in Covid cases and the result was prepared based on internal assessment.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    PSEB Result 2022: Last year girls out shine boys

    Last year girls out shined boys with pass percentage of 99.94 percent whereas the pass percentage of boys is 99.92 percent.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    Punjab Board Result 2022 Class 10

    This year, 3.25 lakh children took the board exams for class 10. Students can access the official website, pseb.ac.in, to check their results once its out.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:50 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result will be announced in press conference

    The PSEB class 10th will be announced in press conference Class 10th results  data like pass percentage, toppers' names will also be announced.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:47 PM IST

    PSEB Board 10th Result 2022

    Last year, a total of 3,21,384 students from class 10 have appeared for the examination out of which 3,21,163 students have passed the exam

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:43 PM IST

    PSEB Board Result 2022

    This time, the PSEB class 10th and 12th exams were held in offline mode after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:39 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022

    PSEB class 10th result will be announced tomorrow. The Class 10 board examination was conducted from April 29 to May 19, 2022.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:35 PM IST

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 tomorrow

    Last year PSEB has declared PSEB 10th Result 2021 on May 17, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 99.93 percent.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:29 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result Term 2

     The PSEB class 10th exams were conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:21 PM IST

    10th Result 2022 PSEB

    The results will be uploaded for the students on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com after 12: 30 pm.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:19 PM IST

    PSEB class 10th result 2022: Class 12th result was announced on June 28

    PSEB released the results of the Class 12 Board Exam on June 28. 3,01,700 people registered for their class 12 exams, and 2,92,530 of them passed.

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:16 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result Term 2: Websites to check

    pseb.ac.in

    punjab.indiaresults.com

  • Jul 04, 2022 06:02 PM IST

    PSEB class 10th result tomorrow: Class 12th result already released

    PSEB class 12th result already announced. Pathankot district topped the state with a pass percentage of 98.49% followed by Rupnagar at 98.48 % and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar bagged the third position with 98.24%.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:55 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result Term 2: How to check PSEB 10th result 2022

    Go to pseb.ac.in

    Click on the results tab

    Enter board exam roll number and/or other details

    Submit and check your Class 10 result

    Take a printout for future reference

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:51 PM IST

    PSEB Board 10th Result 2022

    Apart from the official website the PSEB class 10th result will be available on DigiLocker.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:47 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Class Result Term 2

    Last year PSEB class 10th result was cancelled the results was declared on the basis of internal assessments as the Class 10 examinations. The over all pass percentage for Class 10 exam was 99.93%.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:38 PM IST

    10th Result 2022 PSEB: 99.93 % passed the exam

    Last year the overall PSEB pass percentage was 99.93 percent. Last year a total 3,21,384 students were registered for the PSEB class 10th exam out of which 3,21,163 had passed in class 10 last year.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:34 PM IST

    PSEB Term 2 10th Result 2022

    In year 2021, PSEB class 10th examination was declared on May 18 2021.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:30 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022: 3.5 lakh students appeared for exam

    This year around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:28 PM IST

    10th Class Result PSEB 2022

    Candidates can check their PSEB class 10th result through their log in credentials. 

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:23 PM IST

    PBSE class 10th result 2022

    Candidates can check the PSEB class 10th result through their log in credentials. 

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:22 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 Punjab Board: 12th result already announced

    PSEB has already announced the class 10th examination result. The over all pass percentage was 96.96% .

     

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:16 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 Term 2: List of websites to check

    pseb.ac.in

    punjab.indiaresults.com

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:15 PM IST

    Punjab Board Result 2022 Class 10 

    Punjab Board conducted the PSEB Class 10 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:14 PM IST

    Punjab Board Result Class 10: How to check

    Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

    Look for the PSEB class 10th result link

    Key in your board exam roll number and/or other details

    Submit and view your Class 10 result

    Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:11 PM IST

    PSEB class 10th result 2022 releasing tomorrow

    Punjab School Education Board will announce the class 10th result tomorrow, June 5 around 12: 30 pm.

Monday, July 04, 2022
