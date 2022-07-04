PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 results tomorrow at pseb.ac.in
- PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Punjab board will announce the class 10th result on Tuesday, June 5.
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, July 5. Class 10 results for the Punjab board will be released around 12:30pm. Once the PSEB class 10th result is out, it will be available on pseb.ac.in.
Punjab Board conducted Class 10 board exams from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board exams from April 22 to May 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.
PSEB has already announced the class 12th examination result 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 04, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Punjab Board Result 2022 tomorrow at 12: 30 pm
The PSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from April 29 to May 19, 20. PSEB class 10th examination result will be announced tomorrow, June 5.
Jul 04, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Punjab Board 10th Result
Last year PSEB result has been announced on the basis of internal assessment because of the COVID19 pandemic.
Jul 04, 2022 08:15 PM IST
PSEB Board 10th Result 2022
Candidates are advised to keep their log in credentials ready at the time of result to check result.
Jul 04, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Punjab Board Result 2022 Class 10: Check result through log credentials
Students must log in with their board exam roll numbers to view PSEB 10th result scores.
Jul 04, 2022 08:09 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:52 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:49 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:29 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:25 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 07:05 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:47 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:43 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:29 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:21 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:23 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:15 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Jul 04, 2022 05:11 PM IST
