CBSE 12th date sheet 2021 for term 1 exams released, check time table here

CBSE 12th date sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the date sheet for Class 12 Term 1 exams on Monday, October 18. The date sheet for Class 12 term 1 examinations can be viewed at the bottom of the story. The date sheet has been released for all major subjects. CBSE will provide date sheet for minor subjects to the schools separately. The CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam for minor subjects will start on November 16, 2021.

The CBSE Class 12 exams for major subjects will begin on Wednesday, December 1 with sociology paper (subject code 039) and end on December 22 with Home science (code 064). English core (subject code 301) will be held on Friday December 3, Mathematics (code 041) will be held on Monday December 6.

Physics (042) exam will held on December 10. accountancy (055) on Monday December 13, Chemistry (code 043) on December 14, Economics (code 030) on Wednesday, December 15, Political science (code 028) on Friday, December 17 and Biology paper (Subject code 044) on December 18, Saturday.

The board had earlier said that it will hold two exams for Classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 session.

The term 1 exam will be of 90 minutes and will have questions of objective type. The reading time for question papers in these exams will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes provided earlier.

The exams will start at 11.30am instead of 10.30am.