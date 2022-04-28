CBSE 12th Library and Information Science paper was easy but lengthy: Students

CBSE 12th Library and Information Science paper: In Lucknow, CBSE class 12 students who appeared in Library and Information Science felt question paper was easy and lengthy. Ayushi Awasthi, a class 12 student of Lucknow Public School, South City, said, "The paper was very easy but as per time duration provided, it was lengthy. "Lots of theory was required to satisfy questions," she said.

Amir Hamza of class 12, a student of LPS said, "Overall paper was easy but few questions of employability skill were not bound to study material provided by CBSE, these questions were very conceptual."

Preeti Gautam, XII E, LPS Southcity said the paper was very conceptual and lengthy but due to good practice and regular classes, she was able to attempt all the questions.

Jitendra Shrivastava Library Science teacher at LPS said, "Questions were balanced, the difficulty level of the Question paper was moderate. The paper was totally based on the study material provided by CBSE. Overall, a good Question Paper.

He said, "Questions of Section-A Employability Skills were tricky and based on high level of understanding. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE, he said.

