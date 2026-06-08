Amid concerns raised by students and parents about the functioning of CBSE's post-result service portal, the Board has clarified that the system remained fully functional throughout the verification and re-evaluation application window. The window was opened on June 2 and closed on June 7, 2026.

CBSE 12th Re-evaluation: 1.6 lakh students applied for verification, re-evaluation, over 3.8 lakh answer books reviewed

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The Board shared the details of re-evaluation and verification on its official X account.

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According to the Board, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests related to over 3.8 lakh answer books during the period. The portal was fully functional throughout the notified period under the supervision of government technical agencies and teams from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Board further noted that the portal was under continuous surveillance by dedicated cybersecurity teams to safeguard it against malicious traffic and cyber threats. Dedicated teams also provided proactive support to students submitting their applications, through its helpdesk and grievance redressal channels.

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{{^usCountry}} The Board has provided the clarification following certain media reports and social media posts questioning the portal's functioning. CBSE stated, "To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Board has provided the clarification following certain media reports and social media posts questioning the portal's functioning. CBSE stated, "To clarify doubts of some of these students and parents, it is informed that the message 'Roll Number Not Found' is displayed when a candidate had not successfully applied during the first phase of the Post-Result Services process, namely the Answer Books Photocopy Application Window." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Board has further informed that those candidates who had applied for photocopies of their evaluated answer books were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Board has further informed that those candidates who had applied for photocopies of their evaluated answer books were eligible to avail the subsequent stage of Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers. {{/usCountry}}

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This year, a total of 1.77 million students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was 85.20%. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%. The pass percentage of boys was 82.13%. A total of 94,028 students (5.32%) scored 90% or higher, while 17,113 students (0.97%) scored 95% or higher. Kendriya Vidyalaya(s) recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.55%, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya(s) at 98.47%. Regionally, Thiruvananthapuram topped the country with 95.62%, followed by Chennai (93.84%) and Bengaluru (93.19%), while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%.

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The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During the above application period,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 8, 2026

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