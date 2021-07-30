CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE result declared at cbseresults.nic.in
- CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The CBSE has released the class 12 result today, July 30, at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check individual score cards now.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 result today at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check the individual score cards now. The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases. This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.
Using CBSE roll number finder, students can get their roll numbers. This year students have not been issued admit cards as exams were not held. Therefore students do not know their roll number.
CBSE roll number finder is available at cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx
CBSE class 12 result would be hosted on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently. Students can check the result at UMANG, DigiLocker, SMS Organiser and DigiResults.
The CBSE 10th result is also expected. The Board has not confirmed the date and time of 10th result also.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:06 PM
Best wishes for your journey ahead: Manish Sisodia
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 04:03 PM
This was a tough year, but you have overcome difficulties with determination: Varsha Gaikwad
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:41 PM
"Students adapted to new normal": PM Modi
"The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:39 PM
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates CBSE for record-high pass percentage
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:29 PM
PM Modi congratulates CBSE class 12 students on their pass
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:22 PM
CBSE 12th result: Number of 95% plus scoring students rise by 2.13%
This year the number of 95% and above scoring students has increased from 3.24% last year to 5.37% this year. Over 70,000 students have secured above 95% in the CBSE 12th, marks of which were awarded on the basis of an alternative assessment policy.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:15 PM
Former education minister congratulates CBSE students for class 12 result
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 03:03 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021 released. Delhi region registers over 99% pass
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:53 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: "Didn't expect to get 98.4%" says another student
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:52 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: "Expected more," says a student
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:51 PM
CBSE 12th result: Over 70,000 students secure 95%
This year the number of 95% plus scoring students is over 70,000. This is almost double the number of the students who had secured 95% and above last year.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:46 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: 99.13% boys pass
The pass percentage among male students is 99.13%. Last year their pass percentage was 86.19%.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: 99.67% girls have passed
Girls have performed better than boys this year. 99.67% of the total girl students have cleared the exam.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:40 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya schools register 100% pass
This year, in the CBSE 12th result, Kendriya Vidyalayas have registered 100% pass. Last year, these schools have registered 98.62% pass.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:36 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: Congratulations pour in for students
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:26 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: 0.47% students get compartment
0.47% students totalling to 6149 have got compartment this year. The number of students in this category has drastically reduced this year. Last year over 87,000 students were there in this category.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Transgender students register 100% pass
The performance of transgender candidates has increased by over 30%. In 2020, 66.67% of the transgender candidates had passed the CBSE 12th and this year they have registered 100% result.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 jumps over 10.59% from 2020
The CBSE 12th result prepared following an alternative assessment policy is 10.59% more than the board's performance in 2020, when 88.78% of the total students had passed the exam.
The CBSE declared the class 12 result on July 30 for 1369745 students.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:14 PM
Result of 65184 students under process
The result of 65184 students is under process, the CBSE has said. The result will be released by August 5, the Board has added.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 is now available in DigiLocker
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:09 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: Delhi region records 99.84 % pass
Delhi region records its best ever performance. 99.84% of total students have cleared the CBSE class 12 this year.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: 99.37% pass
This year, 99.37% students have passed the CBSE class 12, the result of which has been prepared following an alternative assessment policy.
The result has been declared for 1304561 students.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 02:00 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021 out, Check marks here
CBSE 12th result 2021 has been declared.
Students can check their individual marks here at cbseresults.nic.in
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:55 PM
CBSE 12th result soon: Good wishes pour in for students
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:53 PM
CBSE 12th result at 2 pm
The CBSE 12th result will be released at 2 pm, the Board has confirmed.
This year the board has prepared results on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme as board exams could not be held this year.
CBSE 12th result will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:48 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021 soon: Know how to check
CBSE 12th result 2021 will be released soon. Students can check the CBSE result using the following steps
Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in
Click on class 12 result
Enter the roll number and date of birth
Submit the details
Download the CBSE result copy
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:41 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021 in less than 20 minutes
Students who had registered for the CBSE 12th board exams will receive the class 12th result in less than 20 minutes from now.
CBSE 12th result can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:39 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: Know about rechecking
Since marks have been awarded following an alternative assessment scheme, it is likely that the CBSE will not allow students to request for rechecking of marks.
The CISCE has also not allowed students to apply for rechecking. Students can, however, apply for verification of the calculation.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 direct links here
CBSE 12th result 2021 will be available on the official websites supported by the NIC.
Students should check CBSE 12th result 2021 from the official website cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Even in case the website crashes, students should not panic and wait for the website to load properly.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:28 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021 digilocker direct link
"Class XII #CBSEResults will be made available via DigiLocker at 2:00 pm today
To get results, click https://results.digitallocker.gov.in," the DigiLocker has said.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: What if the website crashes?
Very often it seen that immediately after a result is declared, the website crashes. This is because the website is unable to handle multiple logins at the same time.
When candidates come through such a situation, they should wait for a while and download the CBSE 12th result later.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: No top 0.1% candidate list this year
This year, CBSE won't release the list of top 0.1% candidates. Every year the CBSE felicitates top 0.1% candidate overall and subject wise.
This year, however, it has declared that there won't be any such list as students will be given imputed marks.
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 01:10 PM
CBSE 12th result 2021: For the second consecutive year, there won't be any merit list
For the second consecutive year, there won't be any merit list in CBSE 12th result. Last year as well a merit list could not be released by the Board as the result was partially finalised using an alternative assessment scheme. Board exams could be partially held last year. The exams were stopped after a nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
-
CBSE 12th result: Number of compartment students had decreased last year
In 2019, close to 1 lakh students got compartment in CBSE 12th result. In 2020, the number of students in this category fell to 87, 651.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: 13.24% students had scored above 90% in previous exam
In the CBSE 12th result which was declared last year, 13.24% of total students which was 157934 students in total had scored above 90%.
The number of 95% plus scoring candidates was more than 3%.
-
CBSE 12th result: Number of 95% plus scoring candidates doubled last year
In comparison to 2019, the number of students scoring 95% and above had increased by 118.6% and those getting 90% and above by 67.48% in 2020.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Board has asked schools not to bunch 95% marks
This year, the Board has asked schools to award marks to students as per their previous performance. Schools have been asked to strictly follow the result calculation method and not bunch in 95% marks.
-
CBSE 12th result: 3.24% of total students had scored above 95% and above
Last year, when CBSE 12th result was announced it was seen that 3.24% of the total students which is 38686 students had secured above 95%.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 at cbseresults.nic.in soon
The CBSE will release the class 12 result at the official link cbseresults.nic.in 2 pm onwards. Students can log on to the official result portal as and when the result is released.
Students should download their roll number from CBSE roll number finder and then access the result.
-
CBSE 12th result region wise performance last year
The region wise pass percentage in CBSE 12th result last year was:
Trivandrum-97.67%
Bengaluru-97.05%
Chennai-96.17%
Delhi West-94.61%
Delhi East -94.24%
Panchkula -92.52%
Chandigarh- 92.04%
Bhubaneswar- 91.46%
Bhopal- 90.95%
Pune- 90.24%
Ajmer- 87.60%
Noida- 84.87%
Guwahati- 83.37%
Dehradun- 83.22%
Prayagraj- 82.49%
Patna- 74.57%
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 11:53 AM
CBSE 12th result: Last year, Delhi govt schools had registered highest pass ever
In 2020, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools had improved from was 97.8% which was the highest performance so far. In 2019 the pass percentage was 94.2%. The overall percentage, including both government and private schools, in CBSE’s Class 12 exams had improved by 5.38 percentage points in 2020 compared to 2019.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Know about academic courses after 10+2
To create awareness among students, the CBSE had released a compendium of academic courses in 2019. "The compendium of courses after +2, is an earnest effort of the board to facilitate students while scouting for right course choices," the Board had said.
The Board has listed a total of 123 academic courses including the traditional, popular and new age courses which the students can pursue after class 12.
-
Students elated after CBSE 12th result date, time declared
Students are happy after CBSE confirmed the result date and time today.
-
CBSE roll number finder direct link
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Bengaluru, Chennai recorded 2nd, 3rd highest pass
Among the top three scoring regions are Bengaluru and Chennai. Bengaluru had recorded 97.05% pass and Chennai had recorded 96.17% pass last year.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 today: In 2020, Trivandrum region recorded highest pass
In 2020, in the CBSE 12th result, Trivandrum region had registered 97.67% pass. This was the highest among all 16 regions of the CBSE.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 to be announced at 2 pm, here's what students should do
The CBSE 12th result 2021 will be declared at 2pm. There are huge expectations from the class 12th result as this is the first time in the history of board exams, the CBSE 12th result is being released without holding exams.
At 2 pm, the CBSE 12th result time, students should logon to the official websites and check the result.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 latest news
Here are the CBSE 12th result 2021 latest news:
CBSE 12th result will be released at 2 pm
CBSE 12th result will be released on the website cbseresults.nic.in
Alternative websites to check CBSE 12th result are results.gov.in, cbse.gov.in
CBSE 12th result 2021 will be available on mobile apps too
-
CBSE 12th result: Steps to find roll number
To download the roll number, the students will have to enter exactly the same credentials which were uploaded in the LOC data for finding their roll numbers, the Board has said.
Alternatively students may also find out their roll numbers from the link for downloading the roll number slips being made available on the website.
-
CBSE 12th result roll number finder
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the roll numbers of all the class 10, 12 students who had registered for the exam this year. "Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the Board. Now, the Board is in the process of declaring the result," the Board has said and has released the roll numbers of students.
CBSE roll number finder: cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Direct link for DigiLocker
CBSE class 12 students can directly create an account in DigiLocker following this URL
https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/
Create your account following these steps:
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Know about provisional certificate
The CBSE issues provisional certificate to students.
Provisional certificate to a private candidate is issued when the candidate has passed Secondary/Sr. Secondary Examination, only till the issuance of the main Qualifying Certificate by the Board.
Regular school candidate to obtain Provisional Certificate from their school only, the CBSE has said.
-
CBSE 12th result today only for regular students
The CBSE will release class 12 result only for regular students today. The result of private students will be released after a board exam is held for them.
CBSE 12th result will be available on cbseresults.nic.in
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Know which schools won't release result today
The schools which could not finalise the CBSE class 12 marks by July 25, won't release the result today, as per a notification released by CBSE on July 22.
The deadline to finalise CBSE class 12 marks was extended in order to give more time to teachers to upload marks without any error.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Close to 12 lakh students to receive result today
In 2020, a total of 1203595 students had registered for the CBSE 12th exam. Out of these students a total of 1059080 students had passed.
CBSE 12th result 2021 will be released today at 2 pm. The exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021 in DigiLocker: Know how to create an account
Know how to open an account in DigiLocker
CBSE would release class 12 exam result documents on DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: Know how to check
CBSE 12th result will be available at
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
results.gov.in
UMANG
DigiLocker
SMS Organiser
Digiresult
Students have to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the result
-
CBSE 12th result 2021: List of websites to check class 12 result
The official websites of CBSE where students can access the class 12th results are www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in.
Students should only check their result on NIC supported websites.
-
CBSE 12th result: Know where to check result
CBSE will release class 12 result on UMANG, Digiresults, SMS organiser apps. Students can download these apps from Google Playstore and check their result.
-
CBSE 12th result: Students of over 13,000 schools to receive result
In 2020, students from a total of 13109 schools had appeared for the CBSE class 12 exam. The exam was held at 4984 centres.
The number of schools might have increased this year.
-
CBSE 12th result document will be available on DigiLocker
CBSE 12th result marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and other document will be available at DigiLocker.
-
CBSE's result tweet gets over 2000 likes in less than 15 mins
The CBSE result tweet got over 2000 likes in less than 15 minutes of being tweeted. Students and parents were eagerly waiting for this year's result as this is the first time in the history of board exams, that a result is being prepared without holding any exam.
-
CBSE confirms class 12 result date, time
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed the class 12 result date and time. The Board has said that the CBSE class 12th result will be declared at 2 pm today at cbseresults.nic.in.