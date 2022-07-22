CBSE 12th Result 2022 Declared: Term 2 Class 12 result out, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th Result 2022. The Term 2 Class 12 result has been announced by the Board and is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in.

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent.

A total of 1454370 candidates have appeared for Class 12 examination this year. The examination for Class 12 was conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their respective results by logging in with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets. CBSE Class 12 Results Live Updates

Direct link to check result here

The steps given below will help appeared candidates to check the result easily.

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Press cbse results link available on the home page.

Click on CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 link available on home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CBSE.