The Central Board of Secondary Education will open the window to receive a scanned copy of evaluated answer books today, May 19. Candidates who want to obtain the evaluated answer books can apply online through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Applications to receive evaluated answer sheets copy begin today at cbse.gov.in

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The window will open on May 19 and will close on May 22, 2026. To get a scanned copy, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as fee. Earlier, the fee was ₹700/-, which has been reduced.

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The complete process for making a request and payment of the processing fee is "Online”. No application after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode will be accepted.

The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

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CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to apply for evaluated answer sheets

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{{^usCountry}} To apply to obtain a scanned copy, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply to obtain a scanned copy, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on Pareeksha Sangam link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on Pareeksha Sangam link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Once done, again click on schools link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Once done, again click on schools link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Now a new page will open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Now a new page will open. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Click on scanned copy application link available on the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Click on scanned copy application link available on the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Click on submit and fill the details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Click on submit and fill the details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Once done, make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Once done, make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 9. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 9. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 10. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



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At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

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