The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the application dates for verification and re-evaluation of the CBSE 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 examination can check the application dates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE 12th Result 2026: Board revises verification, re-evaluation fees, announces application dates

As per the official notice, candidates can obtain a scanned copy of evaluated answer books from May 19 to May 22, 2026. The verification process and re-evaluation application window will open on May 26 and close on May 29, 2026.

This year onwards, the Board has also revised the verification and re-evaluation fees. Earlier, to obtain a scanned copy of evaluated answer book, candidates had to pay ₹700/- which has been reduced to ₹100/-.

Similarly, verification fee has been reduced from ₹50/- to ₹100/- and re-evaluation fee has been reduced from ₹100/- per quesion to ₹25/- per question. The fee will be refunded in case of increase in marks after re-evaluation.

The complete process for making a request and payment of the processing fee is "Online”. No application after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode will be accepted.

The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

The Board has stated that the applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website alongwith the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning.

However, the result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review will be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here

Detailed Notice Here