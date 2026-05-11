CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results coming soon on Digilocker, here's how to check
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results will be available on official website after declaration at results.cbse.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 11, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on other official website links, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
The board will release the result link on the mobile apps - Digilocker and UMANG. The CBSE 12th result link will also be available via SMS as well.
The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE will not share the date and time of the results announcement, as per past trends.
The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the CBSE Class 12 results. Soon after the results are declared, the result details and post result activities notice will be issued and available on the Board's website.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 11 May 2026 09:13:55 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Over 21,000 students took exam at foreign schools in 2025
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Last year, a total of 21825 students from Foreign schools registered for the CBSE 12th board exam and 21782 of them appeared. A total of 20694 students from foreign schools cleared the CBSE 12th board exam, taking the pass percentage to 95.01 per cent.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 09:10:22 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When was exams held?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 09:07:15 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Marks sheets, certificates on DigiLocker
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE will provide digital academic documents – Mark-Sheet cum Certificates, Migration Certificates and Skill Certificates (wherever applicable) through its digital academic repository “Parinam Manjusha” at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 09:04:11 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Mobile apps where results will be available
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The board will release the result link on the mobile apps - Digilocker and UMANG. The CBSE 12th result link will also be available via SMS as well.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 09:01:06 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Who are eligible for 12th Supply exams?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The following students will be eligible to appear in the CBSE 12th supplementary examinations:
1. Class 12 students who are unable to pass one subject and are placed in the Compartment Category
2. Students who are declared by replacing 6th or 7th subject can appear in the failed subject.
3. Class 12 students who are declared pass but wish to improve their performance in the two and one subjects in Class 10 and 12, respectively.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 08:58:08 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check Class 12 results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available on other official website links, including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 08:55:31 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Results soon on DigiLocker
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: A message displayed on results.digilocker.gov.in reads that CBSE board exam results will be announced soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the result date and time yet.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 08:52:23 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 08:49:11 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Login details required to view results
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: After the result announcement, students will be able to check their marks online using roll numbers, school numbers, admit card IDs and dates of birth.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 08:45:18 am
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of annoucement of Class 12 results have not been shared yet.