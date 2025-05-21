CBSE begins application process for obtaining Class 12 answer books scanned copy, link here

Central Board of Secondary Education has started the application process for obtaining Class 12 answer books scanned copies on May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to get the scanned copy of the answer books can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE begins application process for obtaining Class 12 answer books scanned copy(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The last date to apply for this is May 27, 2025. To obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books, candidates will have to pay ₹700/- per subject for a scanned copy.

As per the official notice released, only candidates who have applied for a photocopy of the evaluated answer books in the prescribed manner will be eligible to apply for mark verification. After receiving the photocopy, students can check their answer sheets for any discrepancies or errors in the evaluation.

The outcome of the mark verification will be communicated in the same login account of the candidate from which she/he has applied for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books.

How to apply

To apply to get a scanned copy, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on scanned copy link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 window for verification of marks, re-evaluation and both will begin on May 28 and will close on June 3, 2025. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for re-evaluation.