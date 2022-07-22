CBSE Board 12th Results 2022: CBSE Term 2 result declared, 92.71% students pass

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced CBSE Board 12th Results 2022 today. The Class 12 result is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in. The result can also be checked on digilocker.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent. A total of 1444341 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1435366 have appeared in it and 1330662 candidates have passed the examination. The girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.54 percent and boys is 91.25 percent. The transgender overall pass percentage is 100 percent.

The Term 2 results will be available along with combined final results of Term 1 and Term 2 on the official website soon after the result has been declared. To check the result, candidates will have to enter the login credentials including the roll number and school code.

In the mark sheets provided to students, they will get to know detailed information on both exams, including their qualification status. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Select your class

Enter roll number of board exam and school code

Submit and view term 2 result

Take a printout of the result page for future use