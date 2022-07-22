CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022: How to check CBSE 10th results on cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the country can check the result through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 Result Live Updates

The result is also available on digilocker website and UMANG app. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps to check their respective results.

Direct link to check Class 10 result

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022: How to check CBSE 10th results

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Press cbse results link available on the home page.

Click on CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2022 link available on home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Class 10 term 2 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The examination was conducted by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

