CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: How to check CBSE 10th results at cbse.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2023 01:27 PM IST

CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the steps given below.

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 on May . Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: How to check CBSE 10th results at cbse.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 can be checked by all the candidates through official websites and mobile apps. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 results 2023 

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023: How to check CBSE 10th results

· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

· Click on CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the required details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams, as per information shared by CBSE. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.
Topics
cbse result cbse results cbse board exam result cbse board exam
