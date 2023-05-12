CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check CBSE Class 10 scores at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on pass percentage, merit list.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023. Earlier today, CBSE declared the class 12th results.
Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check their results on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in.
Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023
The board exams for CBSE Class 10th started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. A total of 21,86,485 class 10th students had registered for the exams. Students can check their marks online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Apart from the official websites the CBSE class 10th results will be available on Digilocker and Umang application.
Follow all the updates here:
May 12, 2023 07:41 PM IST
CBSE class 10th result: Pass percentage increased in comparison from 2019
This year the class 10th pass percentage increased by 2.11 percentage points this year in comparison to the pre-pandemic year 2019 when it stood at 91.1%.
May 12, 2023 06:56 PM IST
CBSE class 10th result: Girls and Boys pass percentage decreased from last year
The pass percentage for both girls and boys in CBSE class 10 decreased this year compared to last year. The pass percentage for girls is 94.25%, compared to 92.27% for boys. In general, girls outperformed boys by 1.98%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.21% and boys 93.80%.
May 12, 2023 05:40 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th result: Which state has highest pass percentage
Kerala total appeared candidates: 63035
Kerala total passed candidates: 62978
Boyes pass percentage: 99.86%
Girls pass percentage:99.96%
Overall: 99.91%
May 12, 2023 05:24 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 result 2023: 93.12% candidates passed
Total students registered: 21,84,117
Appeared: 21,65,805
Passed: 20,16,779
Pass percentage: 93.12%
May 12, 2023 04:21 PM IST
CBSE Bored exam 2023: , CBSE renamed "compartment" exam as the "supplementary" exam
CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020.
May 12, 2023 03:45 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check scores
Go to results.cbse.nic.in
Go to Class 10 or 12th result page.
Login by entering the asked information.
Check and download your CBSE result.
May 12, 2023 03:36 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check scores on Digilocker
Open the DigiLocker app/website
Sign in/create your account
Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
Provide the required information and check scores.
May 12, 2023 03:25 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Arunachal Pradesh with lowest pass percentage
Arunachal Pradesh
Registered: 21712
Appeared: 21075
Passed: 11182
Boys : 51.68%
Girls: 54.43%
Total: 53.06%
May 12, 2023 03:12 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Details on marksheet
Name and personal details of candidates.
Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.
Total marks.
Pass/Compartment status.
Other information.
May 12, 2023 02:59 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Prime Minister's message to Class 10 students
May 12, 2023 02:51 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Supplementary Examination in July
CBSE will conduct the Supplementary Examination 2023 in July 2023. The schedule will be available on the official website of CBSE soon.
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Delhi Police congratulated students
May 12, 2023 02:43 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: What PM Modi said to students
PM Modi greets students on CBSE results, says this to those who didn't do well. Check complete story here
May 12, 2023 02:35 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Check results of IVRS, SMS
CBSE may also provide students an option to check Class 10, 12 results via IVRS and SMS.
May 12, 2023 02:30 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: School category wise pass percentage
Delhi govt aided school pass percentage: 78.41%
Delhi govt school pass percentage: 85.89%
Independent: 95.53%
JNV: 100%
KV: 98.71%
May 12, 2023 02:26 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Final marksheets from schools
CBSE 10th Result 2023 final marksheets will be available from the students respective schools. All the appeared students will have to get in touch with the schools to get the hard copy of the final marksheet.
May 12, 2023 02:25 PM IST
May 12, 2023 02:24 PM IST
May 12, 2023 02:20 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Class 10 exam date in 2024
CBSE Class 10 board exam 2024 will begin on February 15, 2024 onwards.
May 12, 2023 02:18 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: PM Modi tweets
May 12, 2023 02:14 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Delhi girls performed better than boys
Delhi total registered candidates: 338084
Appeared: 333427
Passed: 295340
Boys pass percentage:87.31%
Girls pass percentage: 90%
Overall: 88.58%
May 12, 2023 02:12 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Check results on Digilocker
May 12, 2023 02:10 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Re-evaluation process begins May 16
Like for Class 12, the CBSE class 10 re-evaluation, verification process will begin on May 16, 2023 onwards.
May 12, 2023 02:08 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: About Supplementary exam
The CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020, a senior official said on Friday.
May 12, 2023 02:07 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: 88.58% Delhi students pass the exam
CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 88.58 percent Delhi students have passed the examination.
May 12, 2023 02:04 PM IST
May 12, 2023 02:00 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Login credentials
School number
Roll number
Admit card ID
Date of birth.
May 12, 2023 01:59 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Where to check Class 10 scores
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
May 12, 2023 01:58 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Direct link of Digilocker
May 12, 2023 01:56 PM IST
May 12, 2023 01:54 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: 2165805 candidates appeared
A total of 2184117 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2165805 candidates have appeared for it. 2016779 candidates have passed the class 10 board examination.
-
May 12, 2023 01:52 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check results
· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in.
· Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
· Enter the login details and click on submit.
· Your result will be displayed on the screen.
· Check the result and download the page.
· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
May 12, 2023 01:51 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage dips by -1.28%
The pass percentage this year has dipped by -1.28 percent. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent.
May 12, 2023 01:48 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: No toppers list this year
To avoid unhealthy competition, CBSE will not be declaring any merit list or awarding first/second/third division to its students who cleared the CBSE 10th result 2023.
May 12, 2023 01:46 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: 1.34 lakh candidates to appear for Compartment
This year 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under compartment. The exam will be conducted in the coming months.
May 12, 2023 01:44 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: 44297 candidates secured above 95 percent
A total of 44297 candidates have secured above 95 percent in Class 10 and 195799 candidates have secured above 90 percent this year.
May 12, 2023 01:42 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Girls performed better
After Class 12, in Class 10 also girls have performed better. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent.
May 12, 2023 01:41 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Trivandrum district topped
CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Trivandrum district has topped the CBSE Class 10 exam with 99.91 percent. The last district is Guwahati with 76.90 percent.
May 12, 2023 01:38 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: 2016779 candidates pass
This year 2016779 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent.
May 12, 2023 01:36 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: 93.12 percent students pass
CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 93.12 percent students have passed the Class 10 exam.
May 12, 2023 01:34 PM IST
May 12, 2023 01:33 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Direct link available on cbseresults.nic.in
May 12, 2023 01:30 PM IST
May 12, 2023 01:28 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: Declared
CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
May 12, 2023 01:26 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Result declared: Direct link
Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10th Result 2023. Here's the direct link to check the class 10th result.
May 12, 2023 01:23 PM IST
CBSE Board result 2023: Class 10th results declared
CBSE announced the class 10th result 2023.
May 12, 2023 01:20 PM IST
May 12, 2023 01:17 PM IST
CBSE Result 2023 10th: Results will be available on these applications
Results can also be accessed on mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG in addition to official websites.
-
May 12, 2023 01:15 PM IST
May 12, 2023 01:12 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023: List of websites to check
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
results.nic.in
May 12, 2023 01:02 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Result soon: Exam were held in Feb, March
The CBSE class 10th exams were held from Feb 14 to March 21.
May 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST
CBSE Board Result Class 10: Result will be announced soon
As per the latest update, CBSE class 10th result will be announced soon. Keep your admit card handy to check the results.
May 12, 2023 12:47 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 result live: Where to check the result?
Candidates who took the CBSE Class 10 exams will be able to check their results on the official website at results.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in once the results are released.
May 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST
CBSE Board result 2023: Class 10th result expected soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 shortly after the release of the Class 12 results. The results of the class 12 Board exams were declared by CBSE on Friday, May 12.