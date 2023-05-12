Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check CBSE Class 10 scores at cbseresults.nic.in
board exams
Updated on May 12, 2023 07:41 PM IST

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 results declared at cbseresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on pass percentage, merit list. 

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023. Earlier today, CBSE declared the class 12th results.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check their results on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in. 

Direct link to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 

CBSE class 12th result live

The board exams for CBSE Class 10th started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. A total of 21,86,485 class 10th  students had registered for the exams. Students can check their marks online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Apart from the official websites the CBSE class 10th results will be available on Digilocker and Umang application.

 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 12, 2023 07:41 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th result:  Pass percentage increased in comparison from 2019

    This year the class 10th pass percentage increased by 2.11 percentage points this year in comparison to the pre-pandemic year 2019 when it stood at 91.1%.

  • May 12, 2023 06:56 PM IST

    CBSE class 10th result: Girls and Boys pass percentage decreased from last year

    The pass percentage for both girls and boys in CBSE class 10 decreased this year compared to last year. The pass percentage for girls is 94.25%, compared to 92.27% for boys. In general, girls outperformed boys by 1.98%. In 2022, girls registered a pass percentage of 95.21% and boys 93.80%.

     

  • May 12, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th result: Which state has highest pass percentage

    Kerala total appeared candidates: 63035

    Kerala total passed candidates: 62978

    Boyes pass percentage: 99.86%

    Girls pass percentage:99.96%

    Overall: 99.91%

  • May 12, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 result 2023: 93.12% candidates passed

    Total students registered: 21,84,117

    Appeared: 21,65,805

    Passed: 20,16,779

    Pass percentage: 93.12%

  • May 12, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    CBSE Bored exam 2023: , CBSE  renamed "compartment" exam as the "supplementary" exam

     CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020.

  • May 12, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check scores 

    Go to results.cbse.nic.in

    Go to Class 10 or 12th result page.

    Login by entering the asked information.

    Check and download your CBSE result.

  • May 12, 2023 03:36 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check scores on Digilocker 

    Open the DigiLocker app/website

    Sign in/create your account

    Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)

    Provide the required information and check scores.

  • May 12, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Arunachal Pradesh with lowest pass percentage 

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Registered: 21712

    Appeared: 21075

    Passed: 11182

    Boys : 51.68%

    Girls: 54.43%

    Total: 53.06%

  • May 12, 2023 03:12 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Details on marksheet 

    Name and personal details of candidates.

    Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.

    Total marks.

    Pass/Compartment status.

    Other information.

  • May 12, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Prime Minister's message to Class 10 students 

  • May 12, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Supplementary Examination in July 

    CBSE will conduct the Supplementary Examination 2023 in July 2023. The schedule will be available on the official website of CBSE soon. 

  • May 12, 2023 02:49 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Delhi Police congratulated students 

  • May 12, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: What PM Modi said to students 

    PM Modi greets students on CBSE results, says this to those who didn't do well. Check complete story here 

  • May 12, 2023 02:35 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Check results of IVRS, SMS 

    CBSE may also provide students an option to check Class 10, 12 results via IVRS and SMS. 

  • May 12, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: School category wise pass percentage 

    Delhi govt aided school pass percentage: 78.41%

    Delhi govt school pass percentage: 85.89%

    Independent: 95.53%

    JNV: 100%

    KV: 98.71%

  • May 12, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Final marksheets from schools 

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 final marksheets will be available from the students respective schools. All the appeared students will have to get in touch with the schools to get the hard copy of the final marksheet. 

  • May 12, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check scores 

    Visit the official website of the other site of CBSE.

    Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

    Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

    The result of Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page

    Take printout for future use

  • May 12, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Kerala tops the list 

    Kerala total passed candidates: 62978

    Boys pass percentage: 99.86%

    Girls pass percentage:99.96%

    Overall: 99.91%

  • May 12, 2023 02:20 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Class 10 exam date in 2024

    CBSE Class 10 board exam 2024 will begin on February 15, 2024 onwards. 

  • May 12, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: PM Modi tweets 

  • May 12, 2023 02:14 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Delhi girls performed better than boys 

    Delhi total registered candidates: 338084

    Appeared: 333427

    Passed: 295340

    Boys pass percentage:87.31%

    Girls pass percentage: 90%

    Overall: 88.58%

  • May 12, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Check results on Digilocker 

  • May 12, 2023 02:10 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Re-evaluation process begins May 16

    Like for Class 12, the CBSE class 10 re-evaluation, verification process will begin on May 16, 2023 onwards. 

  • May 12, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: About Supplementary exam

    The CBSE has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the NEP-2020, a senior official said on Friday.

  • May 12, 2023 02:07 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: 88.58% Delhi students pass the exam

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 88.58 percent Delhi students have passed the examination. 

  • May 12, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: What is mentioned in marksheet ?

    Name and personal details of candidates.

    Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.

    Total marks.

    Pass/Compartment status.

    Other information.

  • May 12, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Login credentials 

    School number

    Roll number

    Admit card ID

    Date of birth.

  • May 12, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Where to check Class 10 scores 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbse.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    results.gov.in

  • May 12, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Direct link of Digilocker 

    Direct link to check results on Digilocker 

  • May 12, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check results on Digilocker 

    Open the DigiLocker app/website

    Sign in/create your account

    Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)

    Provide the required information and check scores.

  • May 12, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: 2165805 candidates appeared 

    A total of 2184117 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2165805 candidates have appeared for it. 2016779 candidates have passed the class 10 board examination.

  • May 12, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps to check results 

    · Visit the official site of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in.

    · Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    · Enter the login details and click on submit.

    · Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    · Check the result and download the page.

    · Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 12, 2023 01:51 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage dips by -1.28%

    The pass percentage this year has dipped by -1.28 percent. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: No toppers list this year 

    To avoid unhealthy competition, CBSE will not be declaring any merit list or awarding first/second/third division to its students who cleared the CBSE 10th result 2023.

  • May 12, 2023 01:46 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: 1.34 lakh candidates to appear for Compartment 

    This year 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under compartment. The exam will be conducted in the coming months. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: 44297 candidates secured above 95 percent

    A total of 44297 candidates have secured above 95 percent in Class 10 and 195799 candidates have secured above 90 percent this year. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:42 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Girls performed better 

    After Class 12, in Class 10 also girls have performed better. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.25 percent and boys is 92.72 percent. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:41 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Trivandrum district topped 

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Trivandrum district has topped the CBSE Class 10 exam with 99.91 percent. The last district is Guwahati with 76.90 percent. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: 2016779 candidates pass 

    This year 2016779 candidates have passed the Class 10 board examination. The overall pass percentage is 93.12 percent. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:36 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: 93.12 percent students pass 

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 93.12 percent students have passed the Class 10 exam. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:34 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Where to check 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • May 12, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Direct link available on cbseresults.nic.in

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 direct link 

  • May 12, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    · Click on CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    · Enter the required details and click on submit.

    · Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    · Check the result and download the page.

    · Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 12, 2023 01:28 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: Declared 

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. The result is available on the official website. 

  • May 12, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result declared: Direct link

    Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10th Result 2023. Here's the direct link to check the class 10th result.

  • May 12, 2023 01:23 PM IST

    CBSE Board result 2023: Class 10th results declared

    CBSE announced the class 10th result 2023.

  • May 12, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    CBSE Board results 2023: How to check CBSE 10th result?

    Visit the official website of the other site of CBSE.

    Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

    Key in your log in details

    CBSE class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

    Check the result and download the page

    Take a printout for future use.

  • May 12, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2023 10th: Results will be available on these applications

    Results can also be accessed on mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG in addition to official websites.

  • May 12, 2023 01:15 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th result 2023: Keep these information ready

    Roll number

    School number 

    Admit card ID

  • May 12, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023: List of websites to check

    cbseresults.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    results.nic.in

     

  • May 12, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result soon: Exam were held in Feb, March

    The CBSE class 10th exams were held from Feb 14 to March 21.

  • May 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST

     CBSE Board Result Class 10: Result will be announced soon

    As per the latest update, CBSE class 10th result will be announced soon. Keep your admit card handy to check the results.

  • May 12, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 result live: Where to check the result?

    Candidates who took the CBSE Class 10 exams will be able to check their results on the official website at results.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in once the results are released.

  • May 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    CBSE Board result 2023: Class 10th result expected soon

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 shortly after the release of the Class 12 results. The results of the class 12 Board exams were declared by CBSE on Friday, May 12.

