CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live: How to check CBSE Class 10 scores at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023. Earlier today, CBSE declared the class 12th results.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check their results on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in.

The board exams for CBSE Class 10th started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. A total of 21,86,485 class 10th students had registered for the exams. Students can check their marks online using their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Apart from the official websites the CBSE class 10th results will be available on Digilocker and Umang application.