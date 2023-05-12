PM Modi greets students on CBSE results, says this to those who didn't do well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated “Exam Warriors” who have successfully passed the CBSE Class 12 board exam. Those who feel they could have done better have “so much to look forward” as one exam does not define a person, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi greets students on CBSE results (PTI photo)

“I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters,” PM Modi tweeted.

“I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!" he added.

Earlier today, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared words of encouragement with CBSE students.

CBSE on Friday declared results of Class 10 and 12 board exams. This year, a total of 21,65,805 students wrote the Class 10 board exam and of them, 20,16,779 have passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 93.12 per cent.

In the Class 12 board exam, 16,60,511 students appeared and 16,60,511 or 87.33 per cent, have qualified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON